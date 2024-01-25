FDA issues list of spinach and salad kits recalled over potential listeria contamination

The U.S. FDA has issued a warning about certain spinach and salad kits that might be contaminated with listeria. These products are being recalled by BrightFarms due to a potential health risk.

The affected products could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a type of harmful bacteria.

FDA warning: Potential listeria contamination in spinach, salad kits

Potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes (Elly brian)

The FDA said that BrightFarms got its spinach from a supplier called Element Farms. This supplier has a farm located in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Some test results suggested there might be listeria contamination.

Because of these findings, BrightFarms decided to recall their spinach and some salad kit products. These salad kits were made at their facility in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. The recall is a voluntary action taken by the company.

Can make you sick and cause dizziness (Image via Unsplash/Warren Umoh)

So, what's listeria monocytogenes? It's a microbe that can make people super sick. Those hit hardest are kids, old people and ones with weak health defense.

Even if you're really healthy, you can still get symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, upset stomach and diarrhoea. Pregnant women need to take extra caution, as it can cause really serious problems like miscarriages and stillbirths.

These are the products that BrightFarms say you should avoid:

BrightFarms Baby Spinach

BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit

BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit

BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit

BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle.

They come in clear, 4 oz. plastic packages. At the bottom of the package, you can check if it has been recalled. Look for the "best by" date, UPC and facility code.

These salad kits and spinach were sold in seven U.S. states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. There are no reported cases of anybody getting sick from these products yet, though.

What to do if you bought these? Here's some simple steps:

Don’t eat it.

Chuck it in the bin.

If you want your money back, take a photo of the product or keep your receipt.

Show the photo or receipt where you bought it to get a full refund. Then throw the product away.

Recalls like these remind us to be careful about what we buy and eat. It's important to keep our eyes open about stuff like this. It helps us make safe choices and keep our health in check.

The FDA says that some spinach and salad kits from BrightFarms might have listeria.

Don't consume these products. Toss them out as fast as you can. If you want a refund, just snap a picture, or keep your receipt, and go back to the store. Keep an eye on food safety news – it's best to be safe.