First human case of St. Louis encephalitis case reported in Long Beach in 40 years

The first human case of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLEV) in the city since 1984 was reported by the Long Beach Health Department on November 10. The press release states that the person is currently recuperating at home after being hospitalized.

In reaction, Long Beach officials are warning the public about the dangers mosquitoes pose, the fact that mosquitoes are SLEV carriers, and the necessity of reporting mosquito control issues as soon as possible. There have been 12 confirmed human cases of SLEV in the state so far this year, according to city health officials.

Mayor Rex Richardson said,

“We are working diligently with healthcare providers to educate the community to prevent more cases of SLEV.”

What is the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus?

SLE can cause brain inflammation (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

SLE is characterized by brain inflammation. The West Nile virus and the SLE virus are both members of the Flavivirus genus. Mosquitoes, especially those of the Culex genus, are the main vector of St. Louis encephalitis.

It's important to remember that most cases cause minimal or no symptoms, and SLE is a rather uncommon infection. But severe cases do happen, and one should treat the illness seriously, especially in places where the virus is known to be prevalent.

St. Louis Encephalitis symptoms

Mild symptoms of SLE include severe headache. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

The symptoms of SLE can differ greatly, and many people who have the virus may not show any symptoms at all. When they do appear, symptoms could be minor or severe. The following are typical signs and symptoms of St. Louis encephalitis:

Mild symptoms:

Severe headache

Nausea

Weary and aching muscles

Severe symptoms:

Stiff neck

Confusion

Seizures

Weakness or paralysis

Coma

Although the incubation period for SLE varies, symptoms usually start to show up in 5 to 15 days following a mosquito bite.

It is critical to get medical assistance as soon as possible if someone exhibits symptoms that may be symptomatic of SLE, particularly if they entail neurological problems. Since there is no particular antiviral therapy for SLE, supportive measures to control symptoms are the main focus of medical attention. Hospitalization may be necessary for severe instances.

Prevention tips

Additionally, prevention is key, and those living in areas affected by St. Louis encephalitis should take precautions to minimize mosquito bites. This includes applying insect repellent, donning protective gear, and avoiding outdoor activities while mosquito activity is at its highest.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Remove any standing water from rain barrels, abandoned tires, buckets, watering troughs, clogged gutters, and other items that retain water for more than a week.

Make sure that ponds, spas, and swimming pools are kept up to date.

Weekly water changes should be made in birdbaths, pet dishes, and other small containers.

Inform the vector control district about any neglected swimming pools.

While anybody is at risk for SLEV, those 50 years of age and older who have underlying medical issues are more likely to experience severe symptoms. So, it is better to practice precaution.