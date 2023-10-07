First Powassan virus death in Maryland, health officials warn about ticks

The first Powassan virus death in Maryland associated with travel was reported by the Maryland Department of Health. On September 22, the Department confirmed the existence of Powassan, a disease that is carried by the bite of an infected tick, and additional follow-ups confirmed the finding.

The Maryland Department of Health announced that there are no vaccines or treatments for the Powassan virus. With the rare exception of blood transfusions, it cannot be passed from person to person.

The Powassan victim had visited Canada, where he got the virus, before returning to Maryland.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, released a statement:

“Powassan is very rare, and this is the first-ever case recorded in Maryland. The individual contracted the virus in Canada and returned to Maryland afterward. We do not believe that Powassan poses any threat of local transmission in Maryland. As always, we urge everyone to practice good habits when in areas that could have ticks or avoid those areas altogether.”

What is the Powassan virus?

Powassan can manifest symptoms including fever, headache. (Image via Unsplash/ Erik Karits)

The Powassan virus, commonly referred to as Powassan encephalitis virus, is a very uncommon but potentially dangerous tick-borne virus that can infect people. It is a member of the Flaviviridae family, which also includes the West Nile virus, Dengue virus, and Zika virus.

The black-legged tick and the groundhog tick are the two tick species that primarily transmit the virus through bites. Consuming unpasteurized milk from infected animals can occasionally also spread the disease.

The virus is named after Powassan, Ontario, where it was first found in the late 1950s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Even though they are uncommon, cases often arise in the Eastern Canadian provinces, the Northeast of the United States, and the region surrounding the Great Lakes.

Powassan virus symptoms and treatment

Infected people can have weakness. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

There is a wide spectrum of Powassan virus infection symptoms, from moderate to severe. Many virus-infected individuals could not show any symptoms. But in extreme circumstances, it can produce symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and in certain cases, encephalitis or meningitis, which are inflammations of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord.

Infection with the Powassan does not have a specific antiviral treatment. It is frequently required to provide supportive care, including hospitalization in extreme cases, to treat symptoms. The key to prevention is to stay away from tick bites and remove ticks as soon as they cling to the skin.

Most U.S. cases, according to officials, happen in the northeast from late spring through autumn, when tick activity is at its highest.

Avoid wooded, brushy regions with dense vegetation and high grass to prevent tick exposure. After leaving a location where ticks may be present, check your entire body.