Florida man defies odds by playing guitar during his brain tumor surgery

In a one-of-a-kind scenario in Florida, Christian Nolen made melodies on his guitar, not on a stage but in an operating room while undergoing brain tumor surgery. Nolen, a fervent guitarist, was grappling with a brain tumor that was compromising the use of his left hand — critical to his guitar playing.

The neurological team from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine decided on a unique approach. They requested that Nolen play his guitar during the operation. This unconventional yet calculated move allowed them to scrutinize and safeguard his manual dexterity while they attempted to remove the tumor with great precision and aggression.

Playing guitar while awake during surgery

The doctors from a medical center in Miami came up with a creative idea. Instead of putting Nolen to sleep during surgery, they asked him to stay awake and play his guitar.

Awake brain surgery allows doctors to monitor their patients’ abilities and receive continuous feedback, ensuring patient safety. Despite the unusual request, Nolen agreed to perform the delicate operation.

Unusual but successful brain tumor surgery

Christian Nolen's surgery was performed in two stages. The first was done involving an open craniotomy while he was asleep. Following this, he was awakened and given a guitar to play as the surgeons removed the tumor. As Nolen played songs from well-known artists like the Deftones and System of a Down, the doctors kept a close eye on his hand function.

Dr. Ricardo Komotar, director of the brain tumor program at Sylvester, reported during the surgery that Nolen's hand function began to decline as the team reached the final stages of brain tumor removal. However, they managed to remove the entire brain tumor without damaging his hand.

Awake brain surgeries: Rare but effective

It might sound strange to play guitar while having brain surgery, but believe it or not, surgeries where the patient is awake are not that rare. Dr. Komotar and his team perform several of these surgeries every week.

These procedures minimize risks and improve patient outcomes, including faster recovery times and reduced hospital stays. Playing instruments or engaging in other activities during surgery helps doctors monitor patients' vital abilities in real-time.

Strong support system and remarkable recovery

Christian Nolen's recovery has been exceptional, thanks in part to a strong support system and the high-quality care provided by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center's staff. After only one day, he was able to return home and quickly resumed his guitar playing and working out at the gym.

Nolen is now awaiting final pathology results and will likely undergo six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy as part of his follow-up treatment.