Following this diet could add 10 years to your life, study finds

Have you ever heard the phrase "you are what you eat?" Well, according to a recent study published by JAMA Internal Medicine, what diet you follow could determine how long you live.

The study found that following healthy eating patterns, specifically the Mediterranean, DASH diet, semi-vegetarian or healthy US-style food, can lead to an increase in lifespan by nearly a decade.

Benefits of the Mediterranean diet on longevity

Prevents various neurodegenerative diseases. (Image via Unsplash/ Brittany Neale)

The study followed the eating habits of 75,000 women and 44,000 men for a period of 36 years. The results show that those who closely followed any of the four healthy eating patterns were less likely to die from cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory, and neurodegenerative diseases.

It is good news for those who get bored easily with one way of eating, as it means you have a lot of flexibility in terms of creating your own healthy eating patterns. It can be tailored to individual food preferences, health conditions, and cultures.

Good fats can be very helpful for your brain (Image via Unsplash/Tom Hermans)

So, what exactly is the Mediterranean diet? It comprises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. It also includes moderate amounts of fish, poultry, and dairy products.

Foods such as red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, and processed foods are limited in this plan. A key feature of the Mediterranean is the high consumption of monounsaturated fats, which are found in foods such as olive oil, nuts, and avocados.

The DASH diet is similar to the Mediterranean but with an emphasis on reducing sodium intake

Fresh vegetables and fruits (Image via Unsplash/ Bozhin K)

This eating plan encourages the consumption of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes while limiting high-calorie and high-fat foods.

A semi-vegetarian eating plan is one that includes mostly plant-based foods but allows for occasional consumption of meat and animal products. The healthy US-style food habits follow the US eating guidelines but emphasize the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products.

Increased lifespan (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

It's important to note that the study found a correlation between healthy eating patterns and increased lifespan, but it doesn't necessarily prove causation.

However, consuming an eating plan rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

In conclusion, if you want to live a longer and healthier life, it's time to evaluate your diet. Incorporating more plant-based foods, healthy fats, and limiting processed foods and red meat could lead to a longer lifespan. The good news is that there's plenty of flexibility in creating a healthy eating pattern that works for you and your lifestyle.