French woman gave birth to a baby through a rare abdominal ectopic pregnancy

A 37-year-old lady in France discovered, shockingly, that she was 23 weeks pregnant and that a baby was growing inside her intestine, due to ectopic pregnancy. A 'normally-formed' fetus was growing in her abdominal cavity, which is the area between her stomach and intestines, according to scan results. The case study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

She was, however, suffering from an abdominal ectopic pregnancy, which only makes up about 1% of ectopic pregnancies and occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus and instead in the abdominal cavity, according to The New York Post.

An ectopic pregnancy, most often results in the child's death. However, the baby was delivered by doctors at 29 weeks, and the mother and baby were released from the hospital after three months.

What is an abdominal ectopic pregnancy?

In these cases fetus has little chance of survival. (Image via Unsplash/ Omurden Cengiz)

An uncommon and possibly fatal illness known as an abdominal ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows inside the abdominal cavity rather than inside the uterus. During a typical pregnancy, a fertilized egg usually implants in the uterine lining. On the other hand, the embryo implants somewhere other than the uterus in ectopic cases.

Less than 2% of pregnancies are ectopic, and they usually involve the fallopian tubes. These pregnancies can be dangerous for the woman because they might cause internal bleeding, rupture the tube, or shock the baby, and they seldom end in a live birth. Vaginal bleeding, stomach ache, lightheadedness, and weakness are common symptoms.

Is abdominal ectopic pregnancy risky?

Such cases can be life threatening for mother and child. (Image via Unsplash/ Anastasiia Chepinska)

The fetus has little chance of surviving in this circumstance and the mother is seriously at risk of internal bleeding, burst tubes, or shock. The woman reported severe abdominal pain, rising bloating, and a risk of possibly life-threatening complications.

Medical personnel quickly transferred the expectant mother to a tertiary hospital in response to this uncommon medical circumstance. Against all chances, the baby was delivered at 29 weeks and admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Diagnosis and Symptoms

Early diagnosis of abdominal ectopic pregnancies can be difficult due to the vague symptoms that can resemble those of other abdominal diseases or a typical intrauterine pregnancy. Abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, and shock-like symptoms are possible symptoms. Timely diagnosis and intervention are necessary to avoid consequences like severe bleeding, rupture of the affected organ, and possibly even maternal death.

Doctors have previously discovered embryos growing in strange locations. A doctor posted a case study of a fetus growing in a woman's liver on Tiktok, per a New York Post.