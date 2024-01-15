Fungal infection deaths doubled in the past decade globally: Study estimates

A study that used data from over 80 countries found that the annual number of fatalities from fungal infections had increased to 3.75 million worldwide, doubling the previous estimate. Around 6.55 million acute cases are reported annually, according to the study, which was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

A comparative study of death rates worldwide reveals that fungal diseases are a major cause of death. Fungal deaths are a subject of significant interest, accounting for one-third of the 3,228,000 deaths linked to smoke-related lung disease (COPD).

Pneumonia accounts for 2,600,000 deaths (containing some fungal cases), while tuberculosis accounts for 1,208,000 deaths (possibly including undetected fungal infections).

Over 300 professionals from all over the world collaborated to produce published estimates for their respective countries and specific fungal illnesses.

Possible reasons for the increase in global fungal death rate

Even with improvements in the diagnosis of fungal diseases, access to and use of these tests is still restricted, both internationally and in low-income nations. Millions of lives could be saved every year if severe Aspergillus infections were promptly identified and treated within 48 hours.

The death rate linked to these infections is influenced by a lack of appropriate antifungal medications, insufficient diagnostic tests, and delayed or misdiagnosed treatment by healthcare professionals.

Are all fungal infections deadly?

Fungus diseases may or may not be deadly (Image via Unsplash/ Sandy Millar).

Fungal infections can range in severity from minor, superficial ailments to serious, perhaps fatal diseases. Antifungal drugs are an effective way to treat fungal infections, which are usually not fatal. Ringworm, athlete's foot, and yeast infections are typical instances of minor fungal diseases.

However, especially in those with compromised immune systems, some fungal diseases can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. In patients with illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, organ transplant recipients, or those on immunosuppressive medication, invasive fungal infections such as invasive aspergillosis, candidiasis, or mucormycosis, for instance, can be lethal.

If you suspect a fungal disease, you should definitely get medical help, particularly if your immune system is weakened or if over-the-counter remedies aren't working to cure the condition. The management and prevention of serious fungal diseases necessitate early diagnosis and adequate treatment.

Can fungus go away on its own?

Some fungus can go away on their own (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Reed).

In certain instances, moderate fungal diseases may go away on their own without the need for special care, particularly in those with robust immune systems. For instance, modest cases of ringworm or athlete's foot may get well with over-the-counter antifungal drugs and adequate cleanliness.

It's crucial to remember, though, that more severe or chronic fungal infections usually call for medical attention. People who are susceptible to serious problems or have compromised immune systems in particular shouldn't count on the infection clearing up on its own. The infection can be kept from getting worse or developing into a chronic condition with prompt and efficient treatment.