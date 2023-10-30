Girl gets trolled online for eating butter as a snack

Jessalyn Randle (@jessalyn.randle), a three-year carnivore living in Okinawa Japan, recently shared a video in which she discusses the online trolling she experiences due to her consumption of butter as a snack. Jessalyn incorporates butter and other fats into her diet as part of her adherence to a low-carb lifestyle.

She commented:

''You think snacking on butter is weird... I think snacking on ultra processed, seed oil ridden chips, cookies and candy bars with ingredient lists longer than CVS is weird."

She also replied to her trolls:

''You can call me weird if you want…I’d rather be weird than insulin resistant,''

Is snacking on butter a healthy choice?

Butter can be consumed both on its own and as an ingredient in cooking. Nevertheless, there is a division of opinions on this matter, which is the reason behind online users trolling Jessalyn.

People who trolled Jessalyn commented on her health choices. One used said:

''You could eat an apple and not have all those processed things so ya eating butter is weird.''

Another social media user commented:

''Those are the only two options in your head??? You either snack on straight-up butter or two Big Macs, no in between?? Weird [sic].''

One user showed concern about Jessalyn's heart health:

''Heart disease has entered the chat,''

To all these trolls, Jessalyn replied:

''I understand how some people think carnivore is “too restrictive”, but I don’t eat this way as some sort of punishment."

She also added:

''I’ve eaten this way for almost four years now because I genuinely enjoy it and absolutely love the way it makes me feel. Turns out, there isn’t anything essential in plants that I can’t get from meat and animal products (in a more bioavailable form too). I’ve just felt so amazing without plants for almost four years now, so I don’t really see any reason to add them back in.''

A carnivore diet excludes all types of carbohydrates and includes only animal protein and animal fats. This diet is known to help with natural body fat loss while maintaining healthy muscle percentage. The body gets its energy from the glucose produced from the fats and fatty acids present in food. However, snacking on fats only will not help provide adequate nutrients. Protein and fats should be present together in a snack for proper nutrition.

The health benefits of butter consumption

Butter is made from milk through a process of churning and chilling it with cold water to extract the fat. The ancient butter-making process was done by hand but nowadays they are industrially produced from gallons of milk at once.

Butter contains healthy milk fat and good cholesterol. It's not a processed fat and hence good for cooking and eating as it is. The cholesterol present in butter does not cause fatty liver or heart disease. Butter is not a significant source of inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids hence it is safer than seed oils.

Jessalyn also adds:

''I mean, eat plants if you want, but I wouldn’t call them “the foundation” of health.''

Carbohydrates and sugars are the main cause of fat gain due to unusual insulin spikes and insulin resistance. On the other hand, butter itself doesn't cause insulin spikes and hence does not cause fat gain. Eating sugary food as a snack is much more dangerous than eating butter.

