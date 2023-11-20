Growing waistlines in middle age may heighten Alzheimer’s risk, study shows

Our brains, much like our waistlines, are prone to expanding with age. By the time we reach our 60s, many of us are likely to have a few extra pounds on our frames.

Even though these changes may not be cause for major concern at first, a new study suggests that the accumulation of belly fat in midlife isn't just unseemly — it may also have serious consequences for the brain.

The research, presented at a big conference, shows that having more of that fat around our organs in our belly could impact our brain and maybe cause Alzheimer's. Since more people will have Alzheimer's in the future, it's important to keep our waistlines healthy as we get older.

According to the research presented at the meeting - seems like that internal belly fat, called visceral fat, be linked to getting Alzheimer's disease. Also the changes in the brain tied to Alzheimer's can go down up to 15 years before you start noticing memory loss.

So, all that belly fat you pack on in your midlife might just be a sign that cognitive decline.

Visceral fat, often referred to as "hidden belly fat," is not the same as subcutaneous fat, which sits just beneath the skin. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat is deeply embedded within the abdominal cavity, surrounding vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines.

Its location and metabolic activity make it a potential risk factor for various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and now, Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a serious brain condition that messes with millions of people across the globe

Currently, there are over six million Americans dealing with Alzheimer's, and brace yourself, because that number is gonna shoot up big time by 2050. The study showed that keeping yourself in check, especially around that waistline, is important, especially in your middle years.

Getting active, eating right, and handling your stress levels are all key to living that healthy life. By doing these things, you can lower the chances of getting Alzheimer's.

There is no magic fix for Alzheimer's disease just yet. But catching it early and making some lifestyle changes can play a key role in slowing it down. Get those regular check-ups, keep your brain in check with cognitive assessments, and live that healthy life - it's crucial in lowering the risk.

Plus, this study hammers down the need for researchers to keep looking into the link between belly fat and Alzheimer's. The more they uncover, the better chance we have at developing targeted ways to stop it in its tracks down the line.

Recent research shows that those indiviuals who are packing on the extra pounds in their midlife could be at a higher risk for getting Alzheimer's disease. If we take care of that belly fat by staying active, eating right, and workout, we can lower our risk of cognitive decline in the future.

With more and more people affected by Alzheimer's, it's super important to pay attention to these risks and do what we can to keep our brains on point for the long run.