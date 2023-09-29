Hot flashes during menopause could be sign of Alzheimer’s disease risk

Hot flashes are common during menopause or perimenopause, which is known as the menopausal transition.

New research presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society in Philadelphia linked this condition during menopause with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Another research published in 2022 in the journal Neurology also found a similar link between Alzheimer's and menopause. Co-author of the 2022 research, Dr. Rebecca Thurston, PhD, the director of Women’s Biobehavioral Health at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Psychiatry, said:

“Hot flashes, particularly those occurring during sleep, have been linked to poorer cognition and, in our prior work, indicators of poorer brain health.

"In this study, we took the next step and looked at the relationships between hot flashes and Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers.”

Hot flashes: The link between Alzheimer's and menopause

The risk of dementia increases with age. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

The researchers examined the vasomotor symptoms in 248 people with a uterus and at least one ovary aged between 45 and 67.

Asima Ahmad, MD, MPH, FACOG, Carrot Fertility’s chief medical officer and co-founder, said:

“In the study, VMS during sleep was associated with a lower amyloid beta 42/40 ratio value a lower value of this biomarker is suggestive of a higher risk of Alzheimer’s.

"The study indicates that women who have hot flashes, or vasomotor symptoms, particularly those that occur during sleep, may have a higher risk for Alzheimer’s.”

However, this research should not give menopausal women any reason to panic, as it's just a clinical correlation and does not mean that every menopausal woman has a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Ahmad also says:

“Over time, we learn more and more about medical conditions, diseases, their risk factors, and ways to prevent and treat them. As we continue to learn more about menopause, VMS, and other medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s, your physician may be able to update you on new learnings and recommendations on management of VMS and prevention of other conditions.”

Risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease

Genetic factors can also increase risk of dementia. (Image via Unsplash/Sangharsh Lohakare)

Common risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease include:

Age

Untreated or poorly treated preventable lifestyle disorders like diabetes and high bad cholesterol

Sedentary lifestyle

Diet

Poor sleep

Genetic risk factors

Although genetics cannot be controlled, other lifestyle risk factors can be prevented easily. Regular exercise and a diet without the use of inflammatory seed oils can significantly reduce the risk.

Getting frequent hot flashes does not mean that the person has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, as these symptoms are quite common during and after menopause.

If you're experiencing menopause symptoms, including hot flashes, especially at night, consult with your doctor, and get a regular check-up for overall good health.

If you want to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, get yourself regular exercise, consume nutritious foods, and get proper sleep to reduce the risk. It's not just about hot flashes, following a healthy lifestyle can prevent degenerative diseases effectively.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

