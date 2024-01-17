Mila De Jesus, a Brazilian weight loss influencer, passed away on Jan. 12 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. She had just recently been married, had four kids, and was 35 years old.

George Kowszik, her husband, whom she had been married to for just four months, posted on Facebook on Jan. 13 to express his sorrow and grief over her passing.

He wrote:

“I am not really good with words and talking here. I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don’t know what to say.”

Her daughter Anna also posted on Instagram and wrote:

''I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.”

A text on the photo read, ''Note of regret. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.''

Did Mila De Jesus undergo weight loss surgery?

In October 2017, De Jesus underwent gastric bypass surgery and went viral on the internet. By reducing food intake and nutritional absorption, gastric bypass surgery reroutes the small intestine and shrinks the stomach, which helps patients lose weight.

De Jesus claimed that the operation had improved her life in a post she shared with her Instagram followers to commemorate the anniversary of her weight loss. She also uploaded a couple of her before-and-after photos.

She captioned the post:

"13 years between one picture... 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways. On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride."

For those unversed, gastric bypass surgery is a common weight loss procedure. It modifies the structure of the digestive tract to assist patients in managing health issues associated with obesity and losing weight.

Mila De Jesus’ also had psoriasis

She revealed her struggle with psoriasis in October of 2023. The immune system unintentionally accelerates the proliferation of skin cells in psoriasis, a chronic skin illness that results in red, scaly, and itchy areas.

In the post, she wrote,

“Psoriasis... For 3 months I've been dealing with this situation, 80% of my body taken, between doctors, medicines, ointments, and breathing deeply.”

The weight loss influencer is survived by her spouse, George Kowszik, and four children from a previous marriage. Her fans and followers have commented on the influencer’s tribute post, that her daughter posted. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones of Mila De Jesus.