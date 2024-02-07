How to identify early signs of stomach cancer? Country star Toby Keith’s death at 62 highlights why early detection is important

Famous country singer Toby Keith died at the age of 62 due to stomach cancer. The family announced on social media that the singer-songwriter breathed his last on Monday night.

He was known for the popular song, "Should've Been a Cowboy", and other hits like "Red Solo Cup" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue". During his over 20-year career, Keith recorded over 20 studio albums and numerous chart-topping singles.

Two years before his death, Toby Keith publicly shared his personal battle with stomach cancer.

Country singer Toby Keith’s death at 62: A look at stomach cancer

Toby Keith Receives BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Country Awards

Toby Keith fought his battle with stomach cancer largely in private. In 2020, he first shared the news of his cancer diagnosis in an interview with MusicRow, which provided an insight into his life during treatment.

During this time, despite being sick, he continued to record new music and carried on with his passion for songwriting. In the interview, he expressed gratitude to his fans who supported him and shared positive wishes for recovery.

Stomach cancer: Early warning signs

Stomach cancer makes you feel very full after eating only a little. It can also make you lose weight when you are not trying to. You can feel sick quite often too. If these things keep happening, it's important to talk to a doctor.

Stomach cancer: How it can start

Early stages of cancer can be mild and many go ignorant (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institue)

You have a higher chance of getting stomach cancer if you have certain habits or conditions.

Smoking increases the risk, and so does being very overweight. Eating a lot of food that's preserved with salt or smoke can also lead to stomach cancer. Being older or having a family member with stomach cancer are other risk factors. Men are more likely to get it than women.

Drinking too much alcohol can make you more likely to get gastric cancer. There's also a bad bug called Helicobacter pylori that can cause stomach cancer. This bug is found more in places where many people have stomach cancer.

Spotting stomach cancer early

If you can spot the signs early, doctors can treat it better. Signs of stomach cancer include feeling sick, having pain in the stomach and feeling full after eating a little food.

Other signs include blood in stool, throwing up, losing weight without trying, having yellowish skin and having a tough time swallowing. If these things keep happening, talk to a doctor.

Taking note of the early signs of stomach cancer can help a lot. If caught early, it can be treated before it gets more serious. When it's more serious, stomach cancer gets tougher to treat.

While it's fine to have heartburn and indigestions once in a while, if these symptoms keep coming back, it's best to see a doctor to make sure that it's not stomach cancer.

Residents in Toby Keith's home state, Oklahoma, have expressed their love and support for the singer's legacy by leaving heartfelt tributes and messages.

His fans from all over the world have taken to social media to remember his impact on the music scene and honor his courage throughout his battle with cancer.