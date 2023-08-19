How did Lolita die? Orca who died after 50+ years of captivity has internet in tears

Lolita, the famous orca whale of Miami Seaquarium, died on August 18 after more than 50 years of captivity.

Her name was changed to Toki and she had been experiencing distress from a possible renal condition. The aquarium announced on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon."

They added:

"Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those who had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit."

The Miami Seaquarium decided to keep the place closed the next day to allow their team to reflect on Lolita's life and legacy.

There were reactions on Twitter following the news of Lolita's death. One tweeted:

"The passing of Toki (Lolita) serves as a sad reminder of the enduring tragedy that began with her capture and separation from her family. It is my hope that this tragedy will prompt serious reflection on our stewardship of wildlife."

Another said:

"I am so angry. That poor sweet soul kidnapped and held hostage and tortured for over 50 years. What a horrible life. Shameful."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lolita's life and her years of captivity

Miami Seaquarium's post on the social media platform X (Image via Twitter)

At the age of 56, Lolita was one of the oldest orca whales in captivity. She spent almost her entire life inside an enclosure.

Whales are sea creatures and prefer to swim across long stretches of the ocean. Animal rights activists fought for her release for decades without any success. They demanded her return to the Pacific Northwest.

In 1970, Lolita and other whales were part of a violent capture near Seattle where four baby whales were killed. In 1980, her mate Hugo died after repeatedly hitting his head into his tank after suffering from a brain aneurysm.

Pritam Singh, leader of the animal rights group Friends of Toki, said:

"She's persevered through the difficulties that we human beings have enforced on her. She lived through her captivity and the death of her family.

"She lived through her other family dying, and she lived through being in this small tank for so many years. When you see her, her life force, it just brings you to tears."

Singh said that Lolita could be returned to the seas just like Keiko, the whale who inspired the famous 1993 film "Free Willy." Keiko was returned to the wild in 2002 after more than 20 years of captivity.

Ocean and humans - a toxic relationship

Sea creatures are essential for the ecosystem. (Image via Unsplash/Eugenia Clara)

The incident of the whale's death has attracted attention to the ethical aspect of aquariums and zoos where animals are usually kept in captivity.

All sea creatures including whales and other underwater creatures have their roles in the planet's ecosystem. The animal rights organization, PETA ,has urged people not to visit sea aquariums.

Exploiting the creatures can have devastating consequences by disrupting the animal food chain in the ocean and damaging the carbon cycle. These activities are not only unethical but also scientifically dangerous and might end up hurting the environment. Lolita's death has brought these points to the limelight.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.