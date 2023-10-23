Parag Desai was the executive director of Wagh Bakri, one of India's biggest suppliers and exporters of tea. Desai, 49, died on Sunday, October 22 at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, India. He suffered a brain hemorrhage from an accident on October 15.

Several media reports stated that Desai went for a morning walk on October 15, when some stray dogs attacked him, and in an attempt to save himself, he fell and suffered serious brain injuries.

He was immediately transferred to a private hospital. After that, he was moved to a different hospital, where he had brain surgery, according to PTI.

Who was Parag Desai?

Established in 1892 by Narandas Desai, the Wagh Bakri Group is a prominent player in the Indian packaged tea industry. Parag Desai, the tea conglomerate's fourth-generation entrepreneur, graduated with an MBA from Long Island University in New York, USA. He joined the family firm as one of the two executive directors on the board.

Desai launched the e-commerce site buytea.com and assumed responsibility for growing the company's operations outside of Ahmedabad. He oversaw the group's exporting, marketing, and sales departments as well.

"Heartbreaking": Netizens shocked by Parag Desai's untimely demise

Social media was inundated with posts emphasizing the growing threat posed by stray dogs across the nation as soon as the cause of Desai's death made news. Notably, hospital reports stated that,

“It was stated that the patient fell down after being chased by dogs but apparently, there were no dog bite marks on his body.”

Here's the official statement released by the hospital to which Parag Desai was admitted:

Some people called for the municipality to take action on the growing stray dog menace. Here’s how people are reacting:

People had different views, as Desai's death caused a rife among netizens. Some even said that there is a need for strict laws related to street dogs, relocation of street dogs, or "designated feeding spaces."

While several netizens called out stray dogs and associated threats, one of the X users said the following in a series of posts:

"No one wants to ask how many dogs the municipality has vaccinated, neutered, and accounted for, or done things for their rehabilitation."

Another social media user also shared the same thoughts, noting that such incidents are "false blame on streeties."

Desai is survived by his wife and daughter. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.