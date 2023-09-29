How did Robbie Coltrane die? Cause of death of the Harry Potter star explored

The news of Robbie Coltrane's death left fans of the Harry Potter franchise and the entertainment industry grieved. The actor, known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 72.

The cause of his death has since been revealed as multiple organ failure, resulting from underlying health issues, including sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

The award-winning actor's passing has triggered numerous tributes from his co-stars and fans alike, celebrating his iconic career and captivating performances on screen.

What happened to Robbie Coltrane?

The renowned actor had been battling health issues in the months leading up to his passing.

His death certificate shed light on the serious conditions Coltrane faced, including sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and heart block.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the immediate aforementioned causes, it's noteworthy that Robbie Coltrane had pre-existing health conditions.

His death certificate highlighted that he had been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. These underlying health issues likely impacted his overall well-being and contributed to the complications, leading to multiple organ failure.

Robbie Coltrane's portrayal of the gentle giant Rubeus Hagrid left an indelible mark on the Harry Potter franchise

Diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (Image via Harry Potter Movie)

Fans instantly fell in love with Coltrane's lovable and larger-than-life character. Coltrane's exceptional performance brought Hagrid's warmth and charm to the big screen. His portrayal remains a lasting tribute to the impact he made as an actor.

As news of Robbie Coltrane's passing spread, his former co-stars and industry peers shared their grief and tributes to the late actor on 'Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen'

Daniel Radcliffe, who starred alongside Coltrane in the Harry Potter films, fondly remembered him as one of the funniest people on set, always keeping spirits high with his jokes and stories.

Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley, remembered Coltrane's warmth, compassion and unique personality.

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, described Coltrane as a caring and compassionate figure in her life, expressing deep admiration for his immense talent.

While Robbie Coltrane will forever be remembered for his portrayal of Hagrid, his impact on the entertainment industry extends far beyond the wizarding world.

Before his iconic role, he had already made waves with his versatile acting abilities. His portrayal of Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the crime drama series Cracker garnered critical acclaim.

It showcased his range and depth as an actor. Coltrane's contributions to film and television will continue to be celebrated and appreciated by fans and fellow actors alike.