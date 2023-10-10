How did the Waffler69 die? TikTok star’s cause of death and more explained

TikTok star Waffler69, renowned for his adventurous food escapades, tragically passed away at the age of 33 on Jan. 11, 2023. His suspected heart attack left his 1.8 million followers and the wider social media community in shock and mourning.

Tiktok star Waffler69's brother, Claydorm confirmed the devastating news in a message to NBC News the next day, shedding light on the circumstances that lead to his brother's untimely demise.

According to Claydorm, the heartbreaking turn of events began when their mother urgently contacted him, seeking their car to transport LeJeune to the hospital due to his difficulty in breathing.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, an ambulance was dispatched to provide immediate medical assistance. Tragically, despite the efforts made, Waffler69 passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Speaking about the family history of heart failure, Claydorm revealed that their father and grandfather had also succumbed to the same condition at a young age. Claydorm expressed profound shock and sorrow that enveloped their family as well as the larger community of Tiktok stars' fans.

The social media community came in and provided support for waffeler69's funeral costs through GoFundMe

In response to this unexpected tragedy, an outpouring of grief and support flooded social media platforms. Fans and sympathizers joined forces to help alleviate the financial strain associated with funeral arrangements.

Claydorm initiated a GoFundMe page, initially aiming to raise $11,000. The response was overwhelming, with an extraordinary outpouring of donations that exceeded the initial target.

To express his gratitude, Claydorm shared an update on his TikTok page, acknowledging:

"It has been awe-inspiring to witness the genuine love and adoration so many people held for my brother beyond our immediate circle of family."

The deceased person's final TikTok video captured a moment of delight as he indulged in a Big Fruit Loop dipped in milk, following a fan's suggestion.

Claydorm, deeply moved by the overwhelming support for his late brother, earnestly requested that fans honor Waffler69's memory by continuing to watch and share his content.

"Please keep his legacy alive," he requested. "Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

The news of Waffler69's death serves as a reminder of the significant impacts social media personalities have on our life. Through his unique and often outrageous food choices, Waffler69 entertained and delighted many.

His unexpected departure leaves behind a void in the TikTok community and further emphasizes the importance of prioritizing heart health. As friends, family and fans mourn this tiktoker's passing, they remember his contagious joy and unwavering commitment to bringing happiness to others through his online presence.