Is ketamine dangerous? What you need to know about hallucinogen

Ketamine, a drug that has gained attention for its connection to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry, has sparked questions about its safety and effects. So, what is ketamine, and why is it causing concern?

Originally developed in the 1960s as an anesthetic for humans and animals, ketamine's use has since evolved. Today, it is known both as a potential treatment for severe depression and as a recreational party drug. However, its misuse can have serious consequences.

What is ketamine and why is it concerning?

Overdosing on any drug can be very harmful (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

One of the most significant breakthroughs regarding ketamine's potential was made in 2006 when researchers at the National Institutes of Health discovered that intravenous ketamine could rapidly alleviate severe depression.

Unlike traditional antidepressants like Prozac and Zoloft, which can take weeks to show results, ketamine showed promise by providing relief within hours. This development was hailed as one of the most significant advancements in psychiatry in recent times.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato, a nasal spray that utilizes ketamine as its active ingredient. It became the first antidepressant of its kind. However, despite its quick-acting nature, the effects of ketamine tend to diminish after a few days or weeks, as research has indicated.

While Matthew Perry was utilizing ketamine infusion therapy to alleviate his depression and anxiety, his autopsy report suggests that the therapy itself was unlikely the cause of his death. The report indicates that the half-life of the drug in his system would have dissipated within three to four hours, making it improbable that the ketamine used for therapy played a role in his tragic passing.

Ketamine misuse: Serious risks proceed with caution

It can lead to extreme and serious events like death (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

Scientists continue to explore alternative applications of ketamine in treating various psychiatric conditions such as substance use disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A recent study demonstrated that when patients engaged in computer games designed to boost self-esteem after a ketamine infusion, the benefits of the anesthetic were prolonged for up to three months after the therapy.

Unfortunately, ketamine's association with high-profile deaths has raised concerns about its potential dangers. One such case involved Elijah McClain, who was fatally subdued by police officers in August 2019.

Paramedics subsequently administered a large dose of ketamine to McClain, resulting in his heart stopping and his subsequent declaration of brain death.

Used in severe depression treatment (Image via Unsplash/ Diana Polekhina)

Ketamine misuse is no joke - it comes with some serious risks. Sure, it can give you those wild hallucinations and make you feel like you're floating outside your body. But trip too hard, and you might end up with amnesia or having seizures.

It can even impact your breathing, knock you out cold, and even kill you if you mix it with other substance like booze. It's been connected to all sorts of accidents, from car crashes to drowning deaths.

As research on ketamine continues, it's important to remember that this drug, when used outside of a controlled and supervised medical setting, can cause serious problems. Although there is potential for this drug to be used as a treatment for depression and other conditions, more research needs to be done before any definite conclusions can be drawn about its safety or effectiveness in this regard.

In conclusion, while ketamine shows promise as a rapid-acting antidepressant and has potential therapeutic applications, it is crucial to approach its use with caution. The dangers associated with ketamine misuse, including the risk of overdose and fatalities when combined with other substances, cannot be overlooked.

As the scientific community continues to study this drug, it is essential to prioritize responsible and informed use to ensure both safety and effective treatment outcomes.