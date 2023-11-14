Is “The Last of Us” becoming reality? Spanish scientists voice concerns over climate crisis and infectious diseases

Spanish scientists have raised concerns about the potential reality of a situation resembling the popular TV series "The Last of Us." Linking the climate crisis with the outbreak of infectious diseases, including fungi, the scientiests highlighted the urgent need for action.

Their findings, published in Nature Communications, provide valuable insights into the connection between the climate crisis and the emergence of deadly pathogens.

Fungal hybrids are on the rise (Image via Vecteezy)

A recent study titled "Origin of Fungal Hybrids with Pathogenic Potential from Warm Seawater Environments" investigated fungal hybrids found in warm marine ecosystems.

These hybrids, with the ability to cause harm to human health, were analyzed for their genetic makeup and origins. The research revealed a startling discovery that carries significant implications for our understanding of infectious diseases.

The study directly links the climate crisis to the increase in infectious diseases. It's similar to living in a real-life "The Last of Us" scenario. Researchers believe that global warming is causing deadly pathogens to emerge and spread.

Think global warming, the misuse of bug killers in farming and all kind of human activities that have created the perfect breeding ground for these new fungal threats.

Study warns of the dangers posed by fungal hybrids from warm marine environments

The increasing number of outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases has far-reaching consequences for human health and society.

The Spanish scientists stress the need for a comprehensive understanding of the evolutionary journeys of these pathogens. By studying the factors that allow opportunistic infections to spread, we can take proactive measures to prevent further colonizations.

Of particular concern is the significant phenotypic variation observed between the parental lineages and the hybrids. These hybrids are found to have adaptations that make them more dangerous than their parentals.

The study underscores the urgent need to prioritize and combat the climate crisis to prevent the emergence of such deadly pathogens.

This study published in Nature Communications is like a wake-up call for many people.

It's all about how the climate crisis and the spread of infectious diseases are connected. Spanish scientists are sounding the alarm, painting a future that's giving off serious "Last of Us" vibes.