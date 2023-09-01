Jenna Jameson shares health update after she was told she had one year to live

Jenna Jameson, a former Playboy model, discussed her health update in an interview with ET. Jenna revealed that she was hospitalized for nine months in the interview that was published on August 30.

She said:

"I was doing very well and then I just started collapsing and lost my ability to walk and they admitted me into the hospital. I think I spent about nine months in the hospital."

Jenna was also informed by the physicians that she had six to twelve months to live. Such a thing coming from the doctors naturally shocked her. She confessed to ET:

“When I was first told that I didn't have very long to live, I think I just balled up. I didn't really know how to digest that."

What did Jenna Jameson suffer from?

Talking about her scary health battle, Jenna opened up about the time when doctors misdiagnosed her for Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Due to her illness, Jenna Jameson was unable to walk and had memory problems. She refused to wait to pass away despite medical professionals' predictions that her illness would be fatal.

She further told ET:

“I finally got to the point where I was like, ‘I have to take my health into my own hands,’ so I put myself in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself out of the hospital. I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live.”

With the aid of a cognitive therapist and a change in diet, Jameson has since regained her ability to walk and has enhanced her memory.

Following her hospital escape, Jameson was determined to follow a more holistic route and made significant adjustments to her life, including continuing to eat healthily, according to her representative, who spoke to Fox News Digital. Although Jameson's representative said that her holistic approach "has helped tremendously," she is "not 100% better”, but is now more optimistic about her future.

Jenna Jameson’s Diet

During the interview with ET, Jenna Jameson opened up about how her diet helped her become the better version of herself. She has been following intermittent fasting. Talking about how much IF has helped her, Jenna mentioned:

"Coming out of the hospital and being on so many medications that they had me on, once I started intermittent fasting... I felt my all of my nerve endings starting to fire up again.”

For those who are unaware, IF comprises an eating pattern, wherein the focus is on when you eat, rather than what you eat as in conventional diets. Jenna Jameson also said that she has not 100% recovered yet, but feels great about eating well and training daily.