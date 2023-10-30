Listening to specific types of music could lower pain level, study finds

We all have our own customised shuffle and jam to our favourite music when we hit low, happy or any kind of emotions.

It's no secret that songs have the power to lift anyone's mood. It makes you want to shuffle, jump and sing out loud.

Some of us feel more energized or uplifted after listening to our favorite singer or artists. However, scientists are still on the fence about how exactly music affects our emotions.

If you have ever wondered why we lean on to certain songs and feel less of pain, the science does support it.

How listening to favourite music helps slow down the pain

The study involved 63 healthy young adults who were brought together at the Roy pain laboratory of McGill University in Canada.

The volunteers had this device on their left arm that heated up one spot, making it feel like a super hot cup of joe on their skin.

As the device heated their skin, the participants were given four options: listening to two of their favorite songs, relaxing music selected specifically for them, scrambled tunes or complete silence.

While the track was playing, the participants had to rate how intense and unpleasant their pain was.

The results were interesting. The participants said that their pain was way less intense when jamming to their favorite songs, way better than when it was silent or they heard messed-up sounds.

It suggests that there's something truly unique about our cherished tunes that can alleviate pain. However, the study found that the relaxing music selected for the participants did not have the same effect to reduce the pain.

Darius Valevicius, one of the study's authors, revealed that the pain reduction experienced while listening to favorite songs was comparable to the effect of an over-the-counter painkiller like Advil.

In fact, researchers estimated that favorite songs reduced pain by about one point on a 10-point scale. That's quite remarkable, isn't it?

Valevicius also mentioned the potential impact of emotionally moving songs on pain relief. It seems that certain songs have the power to resonate with us on a deeper level, providing an even stronger effect in diminishing pain.

Just imagine how therapeutic it could be to immerse ourselves in the melodies that truly touch our soul.

Listening to music that we love is a great source of joy and is often used as a form of background entertainment. For some, listening to music can put us in good mood, so much so that we forget the pain.

This study marks the beginning of discovering the huge potential of songs as a natural way to manage pain. It creates endless possibilities for future research and exploration. Who knows what other astonishing discoveries lie ahead?