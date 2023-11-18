Longevity mystery solved? Scientists find clues to women’s longer life expectancy

A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine has shed light on a significant gender gap in life expectancy in the United States.

The findings reveal that women in the US are expected to live nearly six years longer than men. This disparity has been steadily widening since 1996, emphasizing the need for more research and action to address this concerning trend.

According to the study, as of 2021, the average life expectancy for women in the US stands at approximately 79 years, while men are projected to live slightly over 73 years.

These numbers highlight a substantial difference between the genders and highlight the longevity advantage that women currently hold. However, it's essential to understand the underlying reasons contributing to this gap.

Behavioral differences: How lifestyle choices impact life expectancy

Lifestyle choices play a huge role (Image via Unsplash/Sergio Alves)

The study acknowledges that there are notable behavioral differences between men and women that impact their life expectancy.

Women tend to prioritize their health by seeking medical attention more frequently and are less likely to engage in detrimental habits like excessive smoking and alcohol consumption.

These behavioral variations have remained consistent over time, contributing to the longer lifespan of women.

The researchers note that several factors have contributed to the widening gender gap in life expectancy since 1996. The analysis reveals that COVID-19 and drug overdoses were significant contributors to the disproportionate number of male fatalities.

Additionally, differential rates of homicide, heart disease, and suicide deaths also played a role. These causes of death have historically affected men more frequently than women.

Gender gap widened by COVID-19, drug overdoses and more

COVID has played a huge role. (Image via Unsplash/Martin Sanchez)

While the gender gap was widening even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the study highlights how the global health crisis accelerated the trend from 2019 to 2021.

The authors attribute this acceleration to the higher number of COVID-19 deaths among men. Additionally, unintentional injuries, including drug overdoses, further contributed to the increasing gap between male and female life expectancies.

Interestingly, the gender gap would have been even more significant if not for certain positive trends. The decrease in cancer deaths among men and maternal mortality rates among women offset the gap to some extent.

These shifts in mortality rates highlight the importance of advancements in healthcare and preventive measures. However, there's still much work to be done to bridge the gap effectively.

The findings of this study emphasize the urgent need to address the gender-based disparity in life expectancy. It's crucial to focus on initiatives that promote overall health and well-being among men, reducing their vulnerability to prevalent causes of premature death like heart disease, homicide and suicide.

Additionally, prioritizing preventive healthcare measures and mental health resources can play a pivotal role in narrowing the gender gap.

The study's findings are indicative of an alarming disparity in life expectancy between men and women in the United States.

The nearly six-year gap represents a significant challenge that requires attention from both researchers and societal stakeholders.