Louise Thompson hospitalized for 12 days, fiancé shares health update

Louise Thompson, the former star of Made in Chelsea, is presently in the hospital, her fiancé, Ryan Libbey, took to Instagram stories to share about her health on Sunday, February 4.

Ryan acknowledged he 'did not know' when Louise, also 33, would be released from the hospital, but he withheld the reason for her admission.

Ryan Libbey gives health update on Louise Thompson. (Image via Instagram/ @ryan.libbey)

He wrote,

“Louise has been in hospital for 12 days now. We don't know when she will be ready to come home yet.”

He further added,

“But thank you to everyone who has sent messages of love and support to our family. It does help.”

Louise Thompson’s health struggles

Louise Thompson has previously opened up about her recovery from life-threatening complications following an emergency cesarean section. She gave birth to her first child, Leo-Hunter, at the end of 2021, and since then, she has experienced serious health problems. Two years after the birth of her child, the reality TV personality broke down in tears in December of last year, sharing her journey to overcome PTSD.

Louise suffered from "serious complications" that landed her in the hospital for five weeks, almost killing her at the delivery of her son, whom she shares with Ryan.

Louise Thompson experienced a challenging birthing experience and was later diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She described feeling as though her body and mind were in a state of "constant fight or flight."

Later in 2022, she revealed her Lupus diagnosis in an Instagram story, as reported by Independent. Talking about the symptoms of her drug-induced Lupus, she wrote, “really, really intolerable joint pain”.

Last year in May, she shared about a "major haemorrhage" that occurred in January 2023. She wrote,

“I should be counting my lucky stars that I was firmly on British soil when I suffered a major haemorrhage and had subsequent emergency surgery at the end of January.”

Being grateful for her life, she further wrote,

“Anyway, fast forward a few months and we made it. This feels momentous. A holiday has never felt more like a holiday.”

What is lupus?

A chronic illness called lupus causes fatigue, skin rashes, and joint pain. After developing a rash on her face, Louise became aware that she might have lupus.

Similar in nature to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), drug-induced lupus erythematosus (DILE) is a medical disorder brought on by the use of specific drugs. SLE is an autoimmune illness in which healthy tissues are mistakenly attacked by the immune system, resulting in inflammation and a variety of symptoms that impact different organs.

Louise Thompson also wrote a new book, Lucky, on her experiences, which she revealed to her followers on Instagram. Although the reason for her hospitalization is not known yet, we wish her a speedy recovery.