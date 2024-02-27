Man takes extreme step for building muscle, ingests 39 coins and 37 magnets

In an alarming medical case in New Delhi, a 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital after consuming 39 coins and 37 magnets, as reported by ANI.

His ingestion of the objects was driven by a misconception that zinc — a nutrient important for muscle growth — would help build his body. The situation was severe, with the man suffering from a psychiatric illness when he decided to take this drastic measure.

This unusual situation unfolded over a period of more than 20 days. During this time, the man was unable to eat and faced persistent vomiting along with abdominal pain.

His family, worried about his deteriorating health, brought him to the Ganga Ram Hospital's emergency ward for help.

Doctors perform emergency surgery

CT scan and other tests confirmed foreign objects (Image via Unsplash/ Karim Ghantous)

Dr. Tarun Mittal, a senior consultant at the hospital, was the first to attend to the man.

An initial conversation revealed that the patient had a history of psychiatric issues and had been consuming coins and magnets recently. An X-ray of the man’s abdomen revealed the shocking presence of metallic objects shaped like coins and magnets.

With the situation becoming clearer and graver, a CT scan was immediately arranged. It showed a disturbing blockage in the man’s intestine caused by the metallic objects he had swallowed.

Understanding the urgent nature of the situation, doctors prepared the patient for immediate surgery. Once they began the procedure, the surgical team discovered that the magnets had caused a severe problem. They had stuck together inside the small intestine, creating two obstructed sections that were damaging the intestinal walls.

To address the issue, the team had to perform two anastomoses — surgical connections between the parts of the intestine — to correct the damage done by the magnets.

An inspection of the stomach revealed even more coins and magnets. The surgeons had to open the stomach to remove all these objects and carefully repair it.

Eventually, a multitude of objects — 39 coins in Rupees 1, 2 and 5 denominations, and 37 magnets of different shapes including hearts, spheres, stars, bullets and triangles — were extracted.

Man's misguided belief in zinc absorption

Extensive surgery was performed. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

After the extensive surgery, the doctors decided to perform an operative X-ray to ensure that all the foreign objects had been successfully removed. The X-ray confirmed that the operation was a success.

The patient was monitored closely for his recovery and showed good ability to cope with the surgical procedure and its aftermath. Just a week later, he was discharged from the hospital in a healthy condition.

The explained to the medical team that he had consumed the coins and magnets believing that the zinc in the coins, aided by the magnets, ensuring the coins would stay longer in the intestines, would help him absorb more zinc to build muscle mass.

The team of doctors that attended to him, comprising Dr. Tarun Mittal, Dr. Ashish Dey, Dr. Anmol Ahuja, clinical assistant Dr. Vikram Singh, and resident doctors Dr. Tanushree and Dr. Karthik, stressed the dangers of swallowing foreign objects and the importance of proper dietary practices for health and fitness.