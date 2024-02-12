Measles case reported in Maricopa County, health officials confirm

A foreign visitor to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) has been verified to have contracted measles. In 2024, this is the first case of measles.

There were 67 cases of measles in 2021 in Arizona.

The associate medical director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), Dr. Nick Staab, stated in a news release on February 10, 2024, "Measles is both highly infectious and completely preventable."

What is measles and how it spreads?

Rubeola, another name for measles, is contagious, dangerous, and sometimes fatal in young children, as per the Mayo Clinic. The disease still kills over 200,000 people a year, most of them children, even though death rates have been declining globally as more youngsters get the vaccine.

Respiratory droplets from an infected person's cough or sneeze are the main way that this virus spreads. The virus is extremely contagious because it can linger in the air and on surfaces for a long time. A person can get this disease by:

Direct contact: Staying near an infected individual, particularly for the first two hours after they leave a room.

Airborne transmission: Inhaling respiratory droplets in the air might result in airborne transmission, wherein the infection can persist for several hours.

Touching contaminated surfaces: The virus can live on surfaces for a few hours, and individuals can contract it by touching their face—particularly the mouth, nose, or eyes—after coming into contact with contaminated surfaces.

Common symptoms

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Conjunctivitis

Rash

Sensitivity to light

Prevention tips

Vaccination is recommended to stop the spread of the diesease. (Image via Unsplash)

Immunization: Getting vaccinated is the most reliable method of preventing this disease. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are normally given, the first around age one and the second around age four.

Sustain high vaccination coverage: A community's high vaccination rate contributes to the development of herd immunity, which shields the unvaccinated.

Maintain good hygiene: To lower the chance of the virus spreading, promote frequent hand washing with soap and water.

Isolation of affected persons: Those who are sick should be isolated in order to prevent the sickness from spreading to other people.

Avoid close contact: Because this disease is extremely contagious, those who have the virus should stay away from people who are close to them, especially if they are unvaccinated or more likely to experience problems.

Boost the immune system: Adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, frequent exercise, and enough sleep to boost the immune system's general function.

The MCDPH states that symptoms may not appear for up to 21 days. The department requests that you separate yourself, avoid contact with people, and get in touch with your healthcare physician if you encounter any of the symptoms.