Michael Chiarello, chef and Food Network star, dies of allergic shock at the age of 61

Michael Chiarello, the celebrity chef famous for his award-winning time on the Food Network, has died at the age of 61 following an acute allergic reaction.

Chiarello died Saturday at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California. He was undergoing treatment for an acute allergic reaction, as per the information given to the Variety and People magazine by his company Gruppo Chiarello.

Michael Chiarello's family said in a statement:

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.

"He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

A look at the life of Michael Chiarello

Michael Chiarello had a successful life as a chef (Image via Facebook/Chiarello Family Vineyards)

Born in January 1962 in Turlock, California, Chiarello impressed the culinary world with his wine country cuisine of Napa Valley along with southern Italian delicacies. He graduated from The Culinary Institute of America and opened his first restaurant at the age of 22 in Miami known as Toby’s.

He later opened the Tra Vigne Restaurant in Napa Valley. He later launched the high-end olive oil brand, Olio Santo. Moreover, he also published several cookbooks. His Tra Vigne Cookbook inspired his PBS cooking series “Season by Season,” which premiered in 2000.

In 2003, he started hosting the Food Network’s “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello” and won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Service Show Host in 2005. He also made appearances on “The Next Iron Chef,” “Restaurant: Impossible,” “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Chopped” on Food Network.

In 2008, Chiarello’s family opened the Italian restaurant Bottega in Yountville, California and the NapaStyle retail store, as per information provided on his website. Chiarello’s family also said:

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Michael Chiarello's family, friends and fans will remember him for his contributions to the culinary world. Although the exact cause of his allergies was not disclosed, people will miss their popular TV show host irrespective of his health condition.

