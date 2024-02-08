Michigan chef died due to a rare fungal infection that left his lungs looking like 'Swiss cheese'

A Michigan chef passed away from a fungal infection that tore apart his body for months.

Early in November 2023, Ian Pritchard, a 29-year-old chef from Petoskey, Michigan, was admitted to the hospital due to flu-like symptoms. His condition quickly deteriorated. Pritchard was brought to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where doctors diagnosed him with blastomycosis, a rare fungal infection that affects the lungs.

On February 3, he requested to be removed from life support after experiencing anguish for several weeks.

Doctors opted to move him to an intensive care center in Detroit as his condition worsened, and there they discovered he had a potentially fatal illness. His family was given scans that showed the fungus spores had started to eat away at his inside organs, Ths US Sun reported.

Ron Pritchard, Ian’s father, told to UpNorthLive in December:

“They showed us a picture of his lungs, and they literally looked like Swiss cheese.”

What is the rare fungal infection, blastomycosis?

According to the CDC, Blastomyces, a fungus that thrives in damp soil and decomposing materials like wood and leaves, is the source of the fungal infection known as blastomycosis.

According to the CDC, inhaling minute fungus spores from the air can cause blastomycosis in humans. The majority of people who breathe in the spores don't get sick, but some may get a fever and cough, and if the infection is left untreated, it can occasionally worsen.

Ian’s father, Ron, told WPBN:

"It’s in the air, it’s in the trees, it’s in the wet leaves, it’s in the ground, it’s in the mud, it’s in, everywhere. “Everywhere in northern Michigan – in fact, the Midwest – is covered in [blastomyces]."

Common symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Sweats at night

Joint or muscular pain

Loss of weight

Back, rib, or chest pain

Fatigue (severe exhaustion)

Symptoms of blastomycosis usually appear three weeks to three months following inhalation of fungal spores.

According to the CDC, fungal infection blastomycosis cannot be prevented by vaccination, and in areas where the disease is common, it may not always be able to completely protect oneself against the fungus that causes it.

On December 27, an update stated that even though Ian was awakened from his medically induced coma, he remained heavily drugged and could only communicate non-verbally. According to his family, Ian "is very aware and very much wants to fight to live."

But just a few days short of turning 30, Ian passed away on February 3 in the company of his parents and sister.