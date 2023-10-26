Montreal gym bans one of its member who attacked a weightlifter viciously for being too loud during his workout.

The incident took place in August 2023 at the Greenfield Park location of Buzzfit, where Charles-Antoine Lalonde, a 19-year-old gym-goer, was performing a deadlifting exercise.

The attacker approached Lalonde while he was in the middle of a lift, visibly agitated and kicked the barbell out of his hands and shoved him against the gym wall.

Craig Johnson, the head of operations for Buzzfit gyms, has confirmed that the individual responsible for the attack has been banned from the gym. Additionally, a staff member has been suspended in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident was posted on a YouTube channel and had gained over 944,000 views as of Sunday evening.

Montreal gym bans member for attacking weightlifter

Lalonde, who was caught off guard by the assault, had been doing a powerlifting exercise known as deadlifting.

The exercise involves lifting a barbell loaded with weights off the ground to hip level and lowering it back down. According to Lalonde's trainer, Pete Rubish, who posted the video on YouTube, the weightlifting generates noise due to the nature of the exercise.

In previous instances, Lalonde had faced complaints from other members and had encountered difficulties with the Montreal gym staff.

Weightlifter (Image sourced via YouTube @Charles)

Buzzfit, primarily catering to first-time gym users, has acknowledged that their facilities are not equipped to handle the high-intensity workout Lalonde was performing.

They had asked him to place mats under the weight plates, which Lalonde complied with. However, the gym recognizes that Lalonde was lifting at an elite level of powerlifting, which requires specialized facilities that they do not provide.

Buzzfit’s response to the attack on a weightlifter

It's important to note that the man who assaulted Lalonde is not an employee of Buzzfit, and staff members had to review video footage to identify him.

Lalonde, upset by the incident, sent the video to Rubish, who decided to share it on his YouTube channel, drawing attention to the disrespectful act.

Montreal gym member assaulted the member for being too loud (Image via Youtube @Charles)

While the Montreal gym member's actions have sparked outrage, Rubish reckons the attacker targeted Lalonde thinking he would be an easy target. He describes the incident as a classic example of someone bullying another person who is smaller in size.

In response to the incident, Buzzfit has expressed their intention to reach out to Lalonde and his family, offering them a lifetime membership as a gesture of apology.

Lalonde's current stance on pressing charges is unknown, and as of Sunday, the gym had not been contacted by the police.