More than 400 patients may be exposed to HIV and hepatitis at Salem Hospital, lawsuit filed

Officials discovered that several endoscopy patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and as a result, Salem Hospital informed those patients on Wednesday, November 15.

About 450 patients who had endoscopies between June 2021 and April 2023 may have been exposed while IV medication was being administered. During an endoscopy, a medical imaging technique, a tube is used by the doctor to view interior organs.

According to Salem Hospital, as the IV practice was discovered, it was promptly stopped. The infection control and quality teams at the hospital were also informed. As per 7NEWS, one of the persons linked to the incident is no longer employed by Salem Hospital.

The Salem News reported that the chief medical officer of Salem Hospital, Dr. Mitchell Rein, informed patients in a message that the potential exposures occurred between June 14, 2021, and April 19, 2023. According to the Keches Law Group, a lawsuit accusing ten hospital staff members, Mass General Brigham, and Salem Hospital of negligence has been filed.

Can endoscopy cause HIV and hepatitis infections?

Endoscopy at the hospital has caused infections. (Image via Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba)

When appropriate infection control procedures are followed, the chance of acquiring HIV and hepatitis infections during an endoscopy is incredibly low. During endoscopic operations, the inside of organs, like the digestive tract, is examined using specialized equipment.

Between uses, these equipment should be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected to stop the spread of infection. Strict guidelines are followed by healthcare organizations and medical facilities to guarantee patient safety during endoscopic treatments.

To reduce the chance of infection transmission, disposable endoscope parts including biopsy forceps and air/water channels are frequently utilized. Reusable parts undergo extensive cleaning as well as advanced sterilization or disinfection procedures.

Details about the lawsuit being filed on Salem Hospital

Patients have filed lawsuit. (Image via Unsplash/ Stephen Andrews)

As per CBS News Boston, the plaintiff, Amesbury resident Melinda Cashman, is the one bringing the action. According to the lawsuit, Cashman must go through testing to determine whether or not she was infected, "a process which can take months or even years."

The lawsuit further states,

"As a result, Plaintiff suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress and mental anguish associated therewith.”

However, according to the hospital, all patients who may be affected with HIV and hepatitis have been informed and given the opportunity to receive free screenings. The hospital has concluded that the infection risk to patients "is extremely small." There are currently no reports of anyone getting sick, CBS News reported.

WCVB News 5 reported that a free clinical staff hotline has been established to address inquiries about HIV and hepatitis information and offer cost-free screenings.