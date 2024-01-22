More green spaces linked with stronger bones in kids, study reveals

A study discovered that when children live in areas with more green spaces, they have healthier bones. Their bones can become stronger just by being close to nature. The study is a first of its kind.

Scientists have shown that children who live in areas with 20-25% more natural spaces have improved bone strength. This increase in strength is like the growth that takes place in half a year.

The children who lived near more green spaces also have a 65% lower risk of having very low bone density.

Green spaces hold the key to stronger bones in children

Spending more time in nature is beneficial for the kids (Image via Unsplash/Max Goncharov)

Bone strength grows during childhood and teenage years. The growth slows down until about 50, after which it starts to decline. Providing children with bigger and more accessible green areas can help prevent problems like broken bones and osteoporosis when they get older according to the researchers.

The reason behind green spaces and stronger bones can be due to physical activity. Children who live near parks may have higher levels of physical activity, which helps the bones to grow. In particular, green spaces with trees seem to have the strongest effect. Scientists think that it could be because such places are more appealing to visit.

Prof. Tim Nawrot from Hasselt University in Belgium shared his thoughts on the study. He said:

"The stronger the bone mass is during childhood, the more capacity you have for later in life."

He believes that urban planners can create stronger bones for children and have a long-lasting impact on their health.

Beneficial for mental health as well (Image via Unsplash/Aditi Gautam)

Many studies in the past have shown that having more green spaces increases physical activity for kids. There are also other benefits for children, like lower risk of being overweight, lower blood pressure, higher IQs and better mental and emotional well-being.

For adults, green spaces have been linked to better physical and mental health too. In the UK, woodland walks save about £185 million per year in mental health costs.

Half a year’s bone growth linked to living near natural spaces

Stronger bone density (Image via Unsplash/Edward Wilson)

Over 300 children from Flanders, Belgium, took part in the study. The children lived in different areas, like urban, suburban and rural spots.

The children's bone density was measured using ultrasound when they were between four and six. Factors like age, weight, height, ethnicity and their mothers' education levels were considered.

The study found that children who lived in an area with 25% more green space within a 1,000-meter radius had a 66% lower risk of having very low bone density. The research didn't show any difference between boys and girls, though.

According to the researchers, low bone growth at a young age plays a crucial role in the development of osteoporosis later in life, like bone loss due to aging.

Might prevent osteoporosis in the later stages of life (Image via Unsplash/Edward Wilson)

The team checked if other factors, like screen time, vitamin supplements or daily dairy product consumption, affected the children's results, but they didn't find any significant impacts.

The study demonstrates a strong link between nearby green areas children's bone strength but couldn't prove it directly. To do that, children would need to wear devices that record their physical activity.

Prof. Nawrot said, "That would not be a very easy experiment to do."

Two recent studies on bone density in adults and green spaces provided mixed results.

A study in southwest China involving 66,000 people found a positive link, while research on 4,000 people above 65 in Hong Kong found no convincing association. The reason could be that Hong Kong is a densely populated city with very few green spaces.