MrBeast reveals about his astigmatism. Here’s what you need to know about the condition

Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, shared about his astigmatism on X on February 2, 2024. MrBeast is well-known for his extravagant, high-budget challenge videos on YouTube.

He wrote,

"This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism.”

What is astigmatism: Know about its symptoms, diagnosis, and more

The frequent refractive imperfection known as astigmatism impairs the eyes' capacity to focus light. This disorder results in distorted or blurry vision due to the uneven shape of the cornea or lens of the eye. Light can perfectly concentrate on the retina in a healthy eye because the cornea and lens are smooth and uniformly shaped. But with this condition, the uneven form scatters light, making vision blurry at different distances.

Common symptoms

The symptoms can range in severity, and people may encounter:

Blurred vision

Eye strain

Headaches

Squinting

Difficulty in night vision

Types

1) Regular astigmatism

This is the most prevalent kind, in which there are two separate, typically perpendicular meridians of curvature in the cornea.

2) Irregular astigmatism

It occurs when there is an irregular curvature of the cornea, which is frequently caused by keratoconus (a gradual thinning of the cornea), certain eye procedures, or eye injuries.

3) Corneal and Lenticular Astigmatism

Lenticular condition is brought on by an unevenly shaped lens inside the eye, whereas corneal one is the result of anomalies in the curvature of the cornea.

Diagnosis

This condition is usually identified by an optometrist or ophthalmologist after a thorough examination of the eyes. The diagnostic techniques listed below are frequently employed:

Test of visual acuity:

Using an eye chart, the optometrist will evaluate your visual acuity by determining how well you can read letters or symbols at various distances.

Test of refraction:

In this test, you will be staring through a phoropter, which is a device with many lenses. Your comment on which lenses offer better vision will be requested by the optometrist, who will use it to determine the degree and axis of the condition.

Keratometry:

By focusing light on the surface of the cornea and measuring the reflections, keratometry calculates the curvature of the cornea. This helps identify the condition and offers information about the shape of the cornea.

Topography of the cornea:

By mapping the cornea's surface in great detail, this imaging method highlights any imperfections that lead to astigmatism.

Aberrometers and autorefractors:

These automated tools use an analysis of light entering and leaving the eye to determine the refractive faults in your eyes.

Maintaining general eye health and quickly resolving vision problems require routine eye exams. See an eye care specialist for a comprehensive assessment and suitable treatment if you think you may have vision issues.