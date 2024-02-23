Neuralink’s first human implant trial achieves computer mouse control

In a significant development, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that, through Neuralink, a person controlled a computer mouse using their brain.

It marks the first successful human test for Neuralink, Musk’s neuroscience company focused on linking the human brain with computers.

Fine-tuning digital interactions with Neuralink

Last year, chip implant testing was in trial. (Image via Unsplash/ Josh Riemer)

Approximately one month after undergoing a surgical procedure to have Neuralink's chip inserted into their brain, the person is reportedly able to move a mouse cursor on a computer screen simply through thought.

Evidently, the surgery and recovery process went well, as Musk indicated that the patient “seems to have made a full recovery.” But Musk didn't stop there. During a conversation in an online event known as X Spaces, he shared insights into what the person can do with the implanted chip.

The focus isn't just on moving the cursor around. The team is working towards more nuanced control, like mimicking the pressing of mouse buttons — left click, right click and dragging the mouse. These functions are essential for a fuller, more precise interaction with digital devices.

The path to this point has not been a short one. Neuralink received the necessary approvals last year to begin testing its chip implant and associated surgical equipment on humans.

The goal of the trial is to ensure that the implantation procedure is safe and that the technology functions as intended.

Questions and uncertainties surrounding Neuralink’s milestone achievement

It will help people in the future with communication and mobility issues. (Image via Unsplash/David Matos)

The chip is designed to be placed into a part of the brain responsible for planning movement.

A highly specialized robot performs the delicate operation, positioning the chip to accurately read the brain's signals. These signals are sent to an application, with the test subject's initial task being to control a cursor or type on a keyboard without any physical movement, just by thinking about it.

The implications of such technology could be profound and have the potential to significantly impact the lives of people with mobility or communication issues. Earlier successes with chip implantation in non-human subjects have hinted at the life-changing possibilities that it might offer individuals who've lost the ability to move or speak due to injury or illness.

However, it's important to recognize that details on the procedure and the technology's performance have been limited. Musk's announcement didn't come with substantial proof or data regarding the test subject's experience or the precise functionalities of the chip.

Questions remain about how significant this advancement in brain-computer interface technology is. At the moment, Neuralink has not provided additional details or responded to requests for comment. The company has not yet shared extensive insights or data from their first human trial.

Nevertheless, while further information is awaited, the announcement itself is enough to generate excitement around the possibilities of how it could change our interaction with digital devices and potentially assist those with severe physical limitations.

The company's vision is clear: to move groundbreaking technology out of research labs and into the world where it can make a real difference.