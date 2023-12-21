New Covid variant JN.1 is on the rise in the US. Here are symptoms to look out for

In the US, respiratory virus season is well underway, and COVID variant JN.1, a newly discovered, highly mutated COVID-19 strain, is the focus of attention. The extremely contagious coronavirus strain has recently hit the nation, and it is predicted to continue spreading over the holidays.

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention state that JN.1 is currently the variety that is expanding quickly in the country. According to the CDC, it now makes up more than one-fifth of all infections in the United States and is the most common form in the Northeast.

The WHO designated the covid variant JN.1, a Pirola strain descendent initially discovered in Luxembourg as a "variant of interest" on Tuesday, December 19.

What are the symptoms of the new COVID variant JN.1?

It is recommended to be precautious. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention state that there is no evidence that JN.1 is more severe and that it is unknown if its symptoms are noticeably different from those of other variations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, exhaustion, headache, muscle aches, and loss of taste or smell.

Most patients have moderate upper respiratory symptoms, which go away in four to five days on average. Individuals afflicted with the novel variation may also report chronic nausea and an appetite reduction. It is noted that sudden difficulties feeling hungry, especially in the presence of other symptoms, may indicate the JN.1 infection. At such times, seeking medical advice is indicated.

How fast is the new COVID variant JN.1 spreading?

Covid variant JN.1 is spreading globally. (Image via Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs)

The JN.1 sub-variant was initially discovered in August in Luxembourg and has now spread to more than 30 nations worldwide. There have been cases of the sub-variant reported from China, the US, Singapore, England, France, and even India.

According to data made public by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the two weeks that ended on December 9, HV.1 accounted for approximately 30% of COVID-19 cases in the US. The second-most common strain, JN.1 sub-variant, accounted for about 21% of cases, followed by EG.5.

There has been a global increase in COVID cases, which many scientists link to the discovery of the JN.1 virus. For example, in recent weeks, China has recorded multiple instances of JN.1. In a similar vein, Singapore reported an astounding 56,000 more cases in a single week three days prior, prompting the Health Ministry to issue a travel and citizen advisory.