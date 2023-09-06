New Zealand woman finds surgical instrument the "size of a dinner plate" left inside her body post-operation

A woman in New Zealand made a startling discovery when she found a surgical instrument the size of a dinner plate inside her abdomen, 18 months after giving birth through cesarean section.

According to a report released by New Zealand's Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell, an Alexis retractor or AWR, which measures around 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter, was left inside the woman's body after her baby's delivery at Auckland City Hospital in 2020.

The woman, in her 20s, underwent the cesarean section in 2020 due to complications related to her pregnancy, as well as her "elevated maternal body mass," according to the report.

Following the procedure, she complained of severe chronic pain for several months. Despite seeking medical attention and even visiting the emergency department of Auckland Hospital, the cause of her discomfort remained elusive.

It was only after a series of investigations that doctors finally discovered an Alexis wound retractor inside her abdomen. The Alexis retractor, a soft tubular surgical instrument used to draw back the edges of a wound during surgery, measured the size of a dinner plate. This shocking revelation came more than a year after the initial operation.

The report emphasized that the size and non-opacity of the device allowed it to go undetected during routine medical check-ups. The Auckland health authority, responsible for the woman's care, was found to have failed in its duty of care.

While the health board has apologized for the distress caused to the patient, it is required to issue a written apology within three weeks.

Health and disability commissioner Morag McDowell expressed empathy for the woman and her family, recognizing the prolonged period of pain they endured. The impact of the retained surgical tool on women's health and well-being highlights the urgent need for improved systems and processes in medical facilities.

The report highlighted that a larger wound retractor was initially used during the cesarean section. However, the surgeon deemed it too small and requested an extra-large version.

Unfortunately, it was the second, larger device that was mistakenly left inside the patient's abdomen. The incident raised concerns about the standard protocol for counting and tracking medical equipment used during procedures.

In response to the report, the Auckland health authority, known as Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, stated that they had already advised staff members to include retractors in the equipment count. However, McDowell firmly rejected the health authority's argument that there was insufficient basis to find a failure to exercise reasonable care and skill in the case.

Leaving a surgical instrument inside a patient is considered a "never" event, according to McDowell. She called it a clear breach of the expected standard of care. Mike Shepard, Te Whatu Ora's group director of operations for Auckland, expressed heartfelt apologies to the patient and acknowledged the impact the incident had on her and her family. He assured the public that improvements to their systems and processes have already been implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The case has been referred to the commissioner's director of proceedings, who has the authority to bring disciplinary charges against those involved. Such charges could potentially result in the end of their medical careers.