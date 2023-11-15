Nick Jonas opened up about his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis and shared major symptoms to look out for

In an Instagram reel posted on November 14, Nick Jonas revealed that 18 years ago he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The Instagram post was done in collaboration with a non-profit organization, Beyond Type 1, which is a platform for people to share their struggles with type 1 diabetes.

The reel started with Denise Jonas recalling how Nick was diagnosed in November 18 years ago. It then shifted to Nick Jonas sharing the symptoms. Denise stated that she was in denial because Nick had been an active and enthusiastic kid.

What are the symptoms of diabetes that Nick Jonas stated?

Regular blood sugar levels must be monitored. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

In the caption of the same Instagram reel, Nick stated that his family, especially his mom, noticed some signs such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion, and unexplained weight loss. Initially, they did not know that all of these signs were due to type 1 diabetes.

Other typical symptoms include dry skin, cuts or sores that heal slowly, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, hazy vision, recurrent yeast infections, and urinary tract infections.

For people with type 1 diabetes, the symptoms can swiftly worsen into diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal illness that can result in a "diabetic coma." Uncontrolled type 2 diabetes can cause heart disease, renal illness, blindness, limb loss, and even death in some cases.

Calling himself “lucky enough,” Nick Jonas captioned:

“I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life. As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up.”

Now that he is more knowledgeable about diabetes, Nick Jonas stated that he would look forward to monitoring his daughter's health and raising awareness of the condition.

It is to be noted that Beyond Type 1 has started a campaign #SeeTheSigns to help raise awareness about the often-missed signs and symptoms of type 1 as well as type 2 diabetes.

Is type 1 diabetes manageable?

Managing diabetes is important. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Type 1 diabetes is treatable, but it needs to be managed for the rest of one's life. It is an autoimmune that occurs when the immune system unintentionally targets and kills the pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, which is a hormone responsible for controlling blood sugar levels.

Here’s how you can manage type 1 diabetes:

Insulin therapy: Individuals with type 1 diabetes must take in new insulin to replace that which is no longer produced by their pancreas. Usually, an insulin pump or several daily injections are used to accomplish this.

Blood sugar monitoring: Ensuring optimal management of diabetes requires routine monitoring of blood sugar levels. This enables people to make well-informed choices regarding their food, exercise regimen, and insulin dosage.

Balanced diet: Consuming a balanced diet is essential for controlling blood sugar levels. This could entail distributing meals and snacks throughout the day, calculating carbs, and selecting sensible portion sizes.

This is not the first time that Nick Jonas has opened up about his health. He discussed his early difficulties with carb counting and insulin dosage in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE. Now, after struggling with diabetes for 18 years, he wants to inspire young diabetic patient by being an example and motivating them to follow their dreams despite obstacles.