Nick Shen's battle with Shingles: The actor shared his dreadful 3-month experience 

Singapore's illustrious actor and opera practitioner, Nick Shen, recently took to social media to unveil his harrowing experience with shingles. Through a series of candid Instagram posts, Shen provided a window into the physical and emotional challenges he faced, offering a raw and unfiltered look into the world of someone grappling with this condition.

In the initial phase, Nick Shen was confronted with an array of unsettling sensations. He felt a peculiar blend of pain, itching, and tingling, predominantly localized around his neck and ear. These were the early warning signs, precursors to the more visible and distressing rash that was soon to emerge.

Nick Shen's journey of misdiagnoses and traditional remedies

Shen in Project 20/20 (Image via Youtube)

Initially, medical professionals diagnosed Nick Shen with erythema multiforme, a skin ailment that manifests as red patches. Not entirely convinced and seeking a holistic approach, Shen turned to traditional Chinese medicine.

Despite adhering to the prescribed regimen, which included vinegar, lotions, and oral medications, the rash took an aggressive turn. It swiftly spread, engulfing his neck, ear, and face and even extending to half of his scalp.

“That night, the rash spread across my neck, ear, face and half of my scalp. Despite using various creams, lotions and consuming the medicine, the pain intensified," Shen wrote on Instagram.

The physical and emotional toll he had to face

The pain, as Nick Shen vividly describes it, was nothing short of tormenting. It wasn't just a physical ordeal; the condition cast a shadow over his professional commitments. Shen found himself compelled to hit the pause button on his work, reneging on scheduled events and retreating from the public eye.

Nick hares his ordeal with shingles (Image via Instagram/@nickshenweijun)

What struck Nick profoundly during this period was the glaring lack of awareness. He expressed astonishment over the fact that his close associates neither grasped the gravity of shingles nor were they aware of the preventive vaccine.

“My father, who had experienced shingles before, did not share this crucial information with me. If only I had been aware of the vaccine earlier. It could have spared me this agonising pain and scarring," the actor wrote.

Seeking Answers and Raising Awareness

In Shen's relentless pursuit of relief and understanding, he consulted a myriad of medical experts, spanning both Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine domains.

He even braved the intensely painful 'Catch The Snake' treatment. The ordeal took an even darker turn when Shen, a month post the shingles onset, faced partial facial paralysis, necessitating a five-day stint in the hospital.

Shen and his battle with shingles (Image via Instagram/@nickshenweijun)

Through his poignant posts, Shen's overarching mission is clear: to amplify awareness about shingles and underscore the criticality of timely medical intervention. He has thrown open the doors of dialogue on his page, fostering a space for shared experiences and mutual support.

Shen's narrative transcends his personal battle with a medical condition. It stands as a beacon of hope, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to leveraging its platform for the greater good, educating, and rallying behind others.