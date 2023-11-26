Norovirus outbreak sweeps Northwestern University following infamous $1 burrito event

Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is facing a norovirus outbreak traced back to a $1 burrito event held by a local restaurant, Big Wig Tacos.

Students who attended the event have reported symptoms of stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. The city's Health Department began receiving complaints on Monday and started an immediate inspection of the establishment.

The outbreak came to light when numerous students reported their symptoms to the Evanston Department of Health and Human Services.

According to officials, the outbreak has been directly linked to the $1 burrito promotion at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos on Nov. 18. The highly contagious nature of the norovirus resulted in a rapid spread of the infection within the student community.

The Evanston Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, is investigating the source of the contamination.

It's important to note that norovirus outbreaks are not uncommon in settings like college campuses, restaurants and cruise ships, especially when proper hand hygiene protocols are not diligently followed.

The restaurant has decided to temporarily close for a deep cleaning to ensure the complete eradication of the virus. It's crucial that thorough sanitation measures are taken to prevent any further outbreaks.

All patrons who visited Big Wig Tacos & Burritos on the day of the promotion, regardless of whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not, are being requested to fill out a health questionnaire to aid in containment efforts.

The norovirus is known for its rapid transmission and is often associated with close living quarters and communal dining facilities, making college campuses particularly vulnerable.

Northwestern University has urged any student who attended the event and is experiencing norovirus symptoms to seek medical attention at the university's Health Center promptly.

Collaboration between health authorities, universities and restaurants can help contain the outbreak

It's essential for the Northwestern University community to stay vigilant and prioritize good hygiene practices to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly rinsed to minimize the risk of contamination.

The aforementioned unfortunate incident is an eye-opening for those not following the guidelines of food safety and proper hygiene practices - both for businesses and individuals.

The joint efforts of the Evanston Department of Health and Human Services, Northwestern University and Big Wig Tacos & Burritos will be key in containing the outbreak and preventing similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, it's crucial that the Northwestern University community remains vigilant and takes the necessary precautions to protect their health and well-being.

By following the recommended guidelines and working together, the campus can overcome this challenging situation and ensure a safe environment for all.