NSW health authorities issue warning to gardeners over Legionnaires disease

As spring arrives and gardening enthusiasts prepare to spruce up their gardens across New South Wales, NSW Health has issued a warning about the potential risks of Legionnaires disease.

The warning comes as the state experiences an increasing number of cases caused by Legionella bacteria found in soil products. Gardeners are being urged to take precautions and follow safety measures to minimize the risk of contracting the potentially fatal disease.

How do you get Legionnaires disease?

Legionnaires' disease is caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria, specifically the Legionella pneumophila strain.

These bacteria can be found in various water sources, including hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks and even decorative fountains. The bacteria thrive in warm environments and can multiply in water systems that are not properly maintained.

While the most common way of contracting this disease is through the inhalation of contaminated water droplets or aerosols, it's important to note that the disease is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from person to person.

The symptoms include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite and diarrhea. While many individuals who inhale the bacteria may not become ill, the risk increases for older individuals, smokers and those with weakened immune systems. In severe cases, Legionnaires' disease can be fatal.

Warning and precautions

Handle pot mixing with precaution. (Image via Unsplash/Sandie Clarke)

NSW Health executive director Jeremy McAnulty emphasizes the importance of taking precautions when handling potting mix, mulch and compost. Gardeners are urged to read and follow the instructions and warnings provided on the packaging of bagged potting mixes.

To minimize the risk, it's recommended to wear a mask and gloves before handling these products to avoid inhaling the potentially harmful dust. Wetting the potting mix, mulch or compost can also reduce the dust particles in the air.

Additionally, it's essential to wash hands thoroughly with soap after gardening, even if gloves are worn.

Increasing cases and statistics

Exposure to soil and bacteria can be very harmful. (Image via Unsplash/Meslihan Gunaydin)

In 2022 alone, NSW has reported 132 cases of Legionnaires disease caused by exposure to bacteria from potting mix and soil.

This year, there have already been 54 reported cases, indicating the importance of raising awareness about this preventable disease. The rise in cases highlights the need for gardeners to be vigilant in taking safety measures to protect themselves from potential risks.

Treatment and prevention

Wear cloves and washing hands is very crucial. (Image via Unsplash/Gigi)

Fortunately, most cases of Legionnaires disease can be successfully treated with antibiotics.

However, some severe cases may require hospitalization. It's crucial to seek medical attention promptly if any symptoms of the disease develop after gardening.

It's important to note that Legionnaires disease is not spread from person to person. However, another strain of the bacteria can be found in contaminated air-conditioning systems in large buildings.

NSW Health's warning to gardeners highlights the significance of adopting precautionary measures to reduce the risk of Legionnaires disease. By following the guidelines provided by health authorities, gardeners can protect themselves against the potentially fatal illness.

Proper handling of potting mix, mulch and compost, as well as thorough hand washing, are essential steps in minimizing the risk of infection. As spring brings joy to gardeners, it's essential to prioritize health and safety to ensure a safe and enjoyable gardening experience.