NY midwife slapped with $300k fine for homeopathic pellet-vaccine swap, endangering health of 1500 children

A healthcare provider in New York, known as a midwife, finds herself on the wrong side of the law, having to cough up $300,000 over an unusual case.

Jeanette Breen, a Nassau County midwife, gave small round homeopathic remedies to about 1,500 children. These pellets were given instead of their regular vaccinations for diseases like measles, hepatitis and polio.

New York's Department of Health announced the development on Wednesday. They pointed out that the action by Breen belongs to the first-of-its-kind case, leading to the creation of false immunization records. They labeled it as a "Stipulation and Order".

Why are vaccinations important? For starters, if you wish to enroll your child in public school, vaccinations are not optional; they're mandatory. They keep children safe from diseases that could otherwise harm them.

Breen's actions since 2019 have resulted in around 12,500 false vaccine reports in New York's Immunization Information System. The department flagged that as the first scheme in their records to create fake immunization details.

So, what about the pellets given to the children? Breen sourced these pellets from an out-of-state homeopath. Unfortunately, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't given the green light for these pellets, and instead of injections, the kids took them orally.

When asked to comment on her legal situation, Breen said that she has nothing to say. Attending the matter, her lawyer, David Ekew shared in an email with NBC News that Breen was aware of the investigation and was playing ball.

Breen has paid the fine and complied with the settlement requirements and will continue to do so, added Ekew, pointing out that for Breen, the matter is now settled, and she aims to move on with her life.

Impact on children and schools involved in the vaccine swap

The children who found themselves in the midst of this unique situation ranged from ages four to 18 and came from 300 different schools. An interesting point to note is that none of the false vaccine entries included COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report.

The news of Breen's faux vaccination program came as no surprise to Dr. Arthur Caplan, head of the division of medical ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

He became savvy about Breen following chatter in some Facebook groups around dodging school vaccination requirements. Caplan recalled comments along the lines of:

"If you want to avoid a vaccination but still be able to send your kids to school, go here," referring to Breen's practice.

By NY midwife's action, Breen has endangered many people, making them susceptible to communicable diseases.

Not only has she been found at fault and fined extensively for her deception and promotion of non-approved health remedies, but her license may also be at risk. As Caplan bluntly put it, "She’s dishonest and putting innocent people at risk.”