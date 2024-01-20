Para-athlete and bodybuilder Chad McCrary dies at 49

The bodybuilding community has lost a star. Chad McCrary, a well-known bodybuilder and para-athlete, expired at the young age of 49.

He faced adversity, being paralyzed from a 2005 motocross accident, but that didn't discourage him from competing in wheelchair bodybuilding competitions.

Champion bodybuilder Chad McCrary's death confirmed by his brother

The sad news was shared by Chad's brother, Lance McCrary, on Instagram last Friday. "RIP Chad McCrary: April 1, 1974 – January 2, 2024," the post read. However, the cause of death was not mentioned.

Following up in a comment, Lance spoke about Chad's disposition.

"He was truly a bodybuilder in his beast mode, his determination was unmatched. Yet he could make you laugh, give good advice. Just an all-around good man," he said.

Friends and colleagues mourn Chad McCrary's death

Jim McMahon, CEO of sports fitness brand Mutant, shared his sorrow and shock in an emotional video tribute to Chad:

"Like everybody, I'm very sad and stunned. It's a hard one."

As for what he will remember most about Chad, McMahon said that it was the camaraderie and sense of friendship he brought to the bodybuilding world, as well as his laughter.

Many other friends of McCrary shared their condolences and stories in the comments of the posts. Fellow wheelchair bodybuilder Ludovic Marchand noted Chad's support, saying that Chad often contacted him for advice and considered him an inspiration.

Bodybuilder Nikky Ricks mentioned that Chad had a great sense of humor and was a very lovely man, expressing sadness for his untimely death.

Chad McCrary, a Texas native, began competing in bodybuilding in 2000

Tragedy struck in 2005 when a cross-country motorcycle jump during a motocross race left Chad paralyzed, but he didn't let that stop him. Just six months later, he returned to the sport, competing in the wheelchair division.

Over the years, Chad made quite an impression in the bodybuilding community, having done so since 2000. In 2022, he secured a top-10 finish at the world-renowned Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

He also claimed victory at the Heart of Texas Heavyweight competition and came out on top at the Lone Star State and Arkansas State Championships.

As the world mourns the loss of Chad McCrary, his indomitable spirit and drive to overcome challenges will remain an inspiration to many.

Whether competing in bodybuilding events or sharing laughs and advice with friends, McCrary left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he encountered.

Chad McCrary's focus on camaraderie, friendship and determination in the face of adversity serve as powerful reminders of what truly matters in life. The influence he had in and out of the bodybuilding arena will live on.