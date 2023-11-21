Placebo therapies explored in recent studies, implications for pain relief and more

Do you know what a "placebo" is? It's like a fake treatment that does nothing to help the body. However, sometimes, people feel better after taking it, even though it's not real. They call this the "placebo effect". Scientists use placebos in studies to compare them to real treatments and see what works.

It's surprising, but recent studies have found that sometimes placebos work just as well, or even better, than medicines from doctors. So, if you're in pain and have tried medicine before, maybe trying a placebo could be a good choice for you. It's a more natural way to help your body feel better.

Can a sugar pill really help? The science behind placebos

There have been positive results in many cases. (image via Unsplash/Etactics Inc)

A study was done by Stanford School of Medicine to investigate how ketamine affects depression.

They conducted a double-blind study, where patients with depression undergoing planned surgery agreed to receive either ketamine or a placebo. The patients had to report the effects on their mood during their recovery.

The surprising finding was that the placebo group had the same positive results as the group that received ketamine treatment.

The placebo effect is a phenomenon where placebos, despite having no active ingredients, can still produce positive effects. That occurs, as the brain responds to placebos in a certain way.

Brain mapping studies have shown that the placebo effect operates in the same dopamine-linked mechanisms of the brain that also respond to opiates or ketamine. The brain releases endorphins in response to the placebo, which can reduce pain and anxiety.

Patients knew that they were taking sugar pills. (Image via Vecteezy)

Despite the common belief that placebo pills are inert, they may help improve certain health conditions, including nausea, pain, depression, symptoms of IBS, Parkinson's disease and glaucoma.

Placebos utilize an inner pharmacy inside the brain that we can access given the right set of circumstances. These circumstances are central to research conducted by Dr. Luana Colloca, the director of the Placebo Beyond Opinions Center at the University of Maryland.

Psychology of pain: The placebo effect and how it can help

In cases like IBS and several other conditions (Image via Unsplash/Burak T)

Dr. Colloca found that a patient's personality and doctor's bedside manner play a significant role in the effectiveness of placebos.

Patients who believe that a treatment will work or feel they are being cared for properly have higher placebo responses. That highlights the importance of doctors showing more empathy and taking the time to listen to their patients.

Interestingly, participants in recent studies were given placebo transparently to treat everything from opioid use disorder and lower back pain to IBS. They were also given verbal cues that explained and encouraged the potential for positive outcomes.

The results overwhelmingly suggested that the placebo effect works just as effectively even when the participants know they're taking a sugar pill.

This could be really helpful in the future. (Image via Unsplash/Michal P)

Some people may have negative opinions, but placebos have the potential to bring about key improvements in healthcare.

For example, doctors could be encouraged to spend more time with each patient instead of rushing through appointments to see as many patients as they can.

In conclusion, the placebo effect is real, and it has been shown to provide excellent results for pain relief. The brain’s response to placebos releases endorphins, reducing pain and anxiety.

These inner pharmacies within the brain can benefit many health conditions. Understanding and utilizing the power of placebos in medicine has the potential to improve patients’ experience and outcome.