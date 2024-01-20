Plant-based protein boosts women’s health, reports Tufts University study

Recent research has some good news for women. A new study says that plant-based protein may make women healthier. The study comes from the research team at Tufts University.

Plant-based diet are key to women’s health

helps prevent several other diseases as type 2 diabetes and more (Image via Unsplash/Mike Von)

Researchers at Tufts University looked at information on about 3,800 middle-aged women. Their big find: women who ate more protein, specifically plant protein, had significant health benefits.

These women were more likely to be free from some gnarly illnesses. We're talking about cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. They were also more likely to have better physical function and good mental health. So what's the takeaway here?

It seems like a heavier diet of plant proteins could be a good move. The same didn't hold for other protein sources, though. Foods filled with animal protein and the proteins found in dairy didn't bring these health benefits. It's the plant proteins that might be the superstars, and there are a lot of ways to slide plant proteins into your meal plan.

For starters, black beans pack a punch of plant-based diet. They can be added to salads, soups and main dishes. The same goes for lentils, tiny morsels, which can amp up the protein in your diet.

If you're after a quick snack, peanut butter is a good pick. It's got a good deal of plant protein. Quinoa is another winner; the super grain is crisp, nutty and pumps in the plant protein.

Ever had tofu? It's also a plant-protein rich food. Tofu, made from soy milk, can take on the taste of whatever it's cooked in. That makes tofu an easy addition to any meal.

Limiting animal protein and dairy: Is it worth it?

This will reduce the chances of chronic illness. (Image via Unsplash/Bakd Raw)

The research from Tufts University underlines the importance of choosing our food wisely. Incorporating more plant-based proteins into our diet could offer health benefits. Especially for women, this may give them a better chance at staying free of chronic diseases.

Turning to plant protein could also keep us physically fit and mentally sharp. A shake-up in our diet could lead to a shake-up in our health outcomes.

Being mindful of our eating habits is more important than ever. It doesn't mean we have to make drastic changes overnight, but even small changes in our diet can make a big difference.

So the next time you're planning your menu for the week, keep in mind the power of plant protein. Your body will thank you.

It doesn't mean you have to give up on all your favorite foods. The goal is to work in more plant-based proteins, not erase everything else, but it's certainly a good idea to review what we're putting on our plates.

Limiting animal protein and dairy-derived proteins can also help. If these don't add to our health, it might be good to cut back on them. Without sacrificing taste, we can add more plant proteins to our meals.

Mixing up our protein sources can be beneficial, especially when the mix includes a big helping of plant-based diet. For their potential health benefits, these foods deserve a bit more space in our diet.