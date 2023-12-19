Playing pickleball puts senior adults in a good mood, study finds

Seniors who play pickleball tend to have a better outlook on life than those who do not, according to a recent study by Carewell, a North Carolina-based company that supports caregivers. Pickleball is a fast growing sport that can be played indoors through courts built from laminated wood floors.

The survey, which involved 1,000 participants, revealed that nearly 70 percent of older adults experienced a reduction in stress and anxiety after engaging in pickelball. Furthermore, 64 percent of respondents found pickleball to be a source of upliftment and positivity.

Helps in building community (Image via Unsplash/ aleksander Saks)

Beyond the psychological benefits, the survey highlighted the sense of community that pickleball fosters among seniors. Half of the participants valued the social connections created through the sport, while one in three reported an improvement in cognitive function and increased self-esteem.

James Campigotto, one of the researchers for Carewell, highlighted the broader implications of the study's findings, stating:

"Overall, our study sheds light on a compelling shift in societal attitudes toward aging, fitness, and family dynamics. The data proves the multifaceted impact of this sport on the well-being of seniors."

Interestingly, pickleball also bridges generational gaps within families. The survey revealed that approximately 36 percent of Gen Z and millennial players utilized physical activities such as pickleball as a means to connect and engage with their older family members.

Pickleball as a catalyst for shifts in aging, fitness, and family dynamics

Leg mobility and strengthens muslces (Image via Unsplash/ Andrew Tanglao)

Pickleball, a paddle sport that originated in 1965, involves two or four participants playing on an indoor or outdoor court using paddles to hit a hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net. The game's adaptability and accessibility have contributed to its rising popularity across all age groups.

This sport provides all individuals with opportunities for recreation, physical fitness, and social interaction during challenging times.

While seniors are drawn to pickleball due to the ease of access and ability to participate individually or in recreational games, it is important to prioritize safety.

Proper footwear is crucial to prevent leg and ankle injuries, and seniors should wear court-specific shoes that offer the necessary support for lateral movements on the courts.

Additionally, warming up before playing and cooling down afterward are recommended to minimize the risk of injuries.

Importance of dynamic warm-up exercises and understanding one's limitations. Incorporating strength training and mobility exercises into regular workout routines can also enhance seniors' preparedness for the physical demands of pickleball and reduce the likelihood of common injuries.

Pickleball is not only a game for physical fitness but also a great sport to get positive impact of recreational activities on mental health. As its popularity continues to rise, pickleball serves as a source of joy, community, and intergenerational connection for senior adults.