Pokémon Sleep app gains massive following, but health experts are worried

On July 17, 2023, the Pokemon Center Company published its latest mobile application, the Pokémon Sleep app . The app claims to turn sleep into entertainment by rewarding its users with Pokemon depending on the quality of their sleep. After its release the game became an instant hit, giving user's chance to earn rewards by sleeping longer.

The users are told to keep the phone beside their pillow, for the app to use the phone's microphone and accelerometer to track the user's breathing patterns. The users can also access it with their Pokemon GO Plus + account to help measure their sleep data, and Pikachu's voice gives wake-up or go-to-sleep notifications.

While the notion of turning sleep into a game may seem enticing, it has garnered attention from behavioral addiction experts, who have cautioned that such gamification could yield "unintended consequences" that The Pokémon Company may not have fully considered.

Dr. David Chandross, Ph. D. a faculty member in the Masters of Digital Media program at Toronto Metropolitan University, told Newsweek.com, "I don't think it's a proper use of gamification".

Drawing from his extensive research in the field of "Serious Game Design" and its relationship to aging and learning, Dr. Chandross noted that while gaming can be a beneficial tool for improving sleep, the intentions behind the Pokémon Sleep app appear to deviate from this beneficial path. He remarked, "Is it going to help you sleep more? No, because you're not doing anything different other than lying on the pillow with a phone next your head."

Dr. Chandross expressed skepticism about the motivations behind Pokémon's endeavor, suggesting that it may be driven more by financial gain than a genuine solution to sleep issues.

He further stated, "I think Pokémon is trying to make money off of insomniac people. I don't think they're offering a real solution. It might be helpful. I distrust the motivation."

Instead of helping people the Pokémon Sleep app can worsen the conditions in patients who are suffering from phone addiction and Insomnia.

The Pokemon Company has come out with several apps in the past few years towards gamification of our common life actions such as Pokemon Smile which gave rewards to children for brushing their teeth.

The Pokémon Sleep app is not only the one trying to gamify sleep these days, as Chandross noted that, "Sony and other major companies" are also focusing on "lifestyle gamification" right now.

There is a big ongoing debate on social media with divided opinions related to its effects on health, some are stating to have experienced positive effects. People are constantly tweeting their contradictory opinions on X (formerly known Twitter).

One user stated in her tweets "Gaming pubs have had to warn players not to take sleeping pills to get ahead". This makes us consider that probably things are taking a different turn. A Japanese walk-through site Game 8 even suggested "sleeping pills" as a way to get quickly ahead in the game.

There have been privacy concerns related to the Pokémon Sleep app's ability to keep the microphone open during its use through the night, but Yuri Horie the App Product Marketing Manager for The Pokémon Company International told CNN, "That data will only be saved in the device and will be deleted after 24 hours".

Though the Pokémon Sleep app website features disclaimers in little printed words that the app is only used for "entertainment purposes and is not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease", it has somewhere resulted in making sleep competitive, a time when we are meant to relax.

It is highly suggested that if you are suffering from extreme insomnia, take the help of a medical professional rather than relying on an app. Self-diagnosis often leads to worsening the situation rather than curing it. Seeking professional help is always a safer option and can save you if things go wrong.