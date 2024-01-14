Officials from Pinellas County have issued a pet owner alert following the detection of the highly contagious dog virus, canine distemper virus, at the Ft. De Soto Park Campground. The virus was confirmed to be present on the county's online camping reservation system when the advisory went into effect on Wednesday, January 10.

According to Pinellas County officials, the outbreak is caused by raccoons at the campground that are diseased. Chief ranger Dave Harshbarger said three raccoons were apparently having seizure-like symptoms and were turned away from distemper testing this week. The identical symptoms were observed in another raccoon that was discovered.

The officials said,

“Distemper is a highly contagious disease spreading quickly among dogs. It has the potential to kill dogs that have not been vaccinated or are susceptible for reasons of age or compromised immune system.”

What is the canine distemper virus?

CDV can contract canines like racoons. (Image via Unsplash/ Albert Stoynov)

The highly contagious and dangerous canine distemper virus (CDV) infects not only dogs but also other canine relatives like wolves, foxes, raccoons, and ferrets. It is a member of the Morbillivirus genus, which also contains viruses that cause rinderpest in cattle and measles in humans.

Canine distemper is transmitted by respiratory secretions, such as sneeze or cough droplets that enter the air. Additionally, direct contact with infected animals or their urine, saliva, or other bodily fluids can spread the virus.

Fever, nasal discharge, coughing, fatigue, loss of appetite, and vomiting are just a few of the many possible symptoms. As the illness worsens, seizures, paralysis, and behavioral abnormalities are among the neurological symptoms that could manifest.

Can humans contract the canine distemper virus?

Practice caution if your dog has been detected. (Image via Unsplash/ Berkay Gumustekin)

Canines and other members of the canine family, including wolves, foxes, raccoons, and ferrets, are the main hosts of the canine distemper virus (CDV). In general, canine distemper does not affect humans. The virus is species-specific, and there is no proof that it may infect or sicken humans naturally.

Canine distemper is very unlikely to infect humans, and there is no direct risk to human health from the virus. However, it's always important to wash your hands well and follow all the required safety measures while around animals, especially if they appear sick. When a person comes into close proximity to a dog that has been diagnosed with canine distemper, it is recommended that they take the appropriate precautions and consult a healthcare provider.

Meanwhile, Raccoons at the park have previously tested positive for distemper. Animal services discovered illnesses in several raccoons at the park in January 2019, which resulted in a distemper outbreak at Fort De Soto.