Quaker Oats issues further recalls due to potential salmonella contamination

Quaker Oats Co. has made headlines, and not for the best reasons. They've become busier with recall procedures, pulling another 24 products off the shelves. On account of a possible salmonella bacteria lurking in them.

It started last month. Bunches of cereals and granola bars underwent recall due to potential salmonella contamination. It's a bug that's not only harmful but can also seriously affecr health.

Quaker Oats Further Extends Recalls amid Potential Salmonella Threat

More than 60 products were recalled (Image via Unsplash/ Melissa Di Rocco)

In the latest recall round, a couple of fan-favorites caught the heat. Certain flavors of Cap’n Crunch and Oatmeal Squares cereals and a few types of Chewy granola bars had to go. Even some Gatorade protein bars couldn't escape the cut.

When you start to add it up - it's a lot. More than 60 Quaker products have been recalled since Dec. 15. It's about salmonella concerns, and a lot of these products come in various sizes and different types of packaging.

The first recall last December targeted some batches of Quaker Chewy granola bars, cereals, and snack boxes containing these products. The recent recall raised the stakes, extending to Gamesa Marias Cereal, Munchies Munch Mix, Gatorade bars, and more Cap’n Crunch bars.

Quaker oats issued an alert on the Food and Drug Administration's website

Quaker oats - So far no illness were reported (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

It urged consumers to toss any recalled product in the bin, even if you brought it from far off places like Puerto Rico, Guam, or Saipan. And they're not leaving you empty-handed either. Quaker oats is offering reimbursements for all the inconvenience, and you can check your product's status by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

What about the possible health impacts? Quaker reported no confirmed illnesses linked to the recalled products, as of Dec. 15. Post that, no updates yet if any more illness reports popped up. We tried reaching out to them for comment, but no response so far.

Just to clarify, this recall is not about every Quaker product out there. Quaker oats, instant oats, grits, oat bran, oat flour, or rice snacks are still on safe ground.

Now, why the fuss about salmonella?

Cantaloupe recall (Image via Unsplash/ Mitchell Griest)

These bacteria cause more foodborne illnesses than you might think. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest over 1 million foodborne cases of salmonella in the U.S. each year.

This month, the CDC pointed out that 24 folks got sick from salmonella after chowing down on ready-to-eat charcuterie meats. And since October, around 300 salmonella cases and around 130 hospital visits are pinned on cantaloupes. As a precaution, the CDC is nudging people not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe unless it's not from Malichita or Rudy brands.

Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps usually kick in six hours to six days later. Some might even face nausea, vomiting, or a headache. These symptoms usually fade away in four to seven days without the intervention of antibiotics.

However, these bacteria don't play it well with everyone. In children under 5, adults aged 65 and above, or folks with weakened immune systems, the infection can turn severe and sometimes lethal.