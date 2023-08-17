Rare flesh-eating bacteria associated with deaths in Connecticut and New York

At least three deaths have occurred in Connecticut and New York due to rare flesh-eating bacteria, which are usually warm, brackish waters or raw shellfish.

Christopher Boyle, director of communications for the Connecticut State’s Department of Public Health confirmed two deaths in two different locations. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said:

“Particularly during the hottest months of the summer, bacteria are more likely to overgrow and contaminate raw shellfish.”

New York and Connecticut rare flesh-eating bacteria incident

Vibrio vulnificus is found in raw oysters. (Image via Unsplash/Thomas John)

Two people in Connecticut became infected with the rare flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus. It's reported that they died after swimming in Long Island, but the incidents took place in two separate locations.

The third death occurred in July after eating raw oysters. All three people were reported to be between 60 and 80 years. According to reports, the virus was also detected in another person who died in Long Island. The source of the rare flesh-eating bacteria is being investigated.

What is the rare flesh-eating infection?

Vibrio infection causes stomach pain and vomiting. (Image via Unsplash/Sydney Sims)

Rare flesh-eating bacteria infections cause life-threatening wound infections. Some variants are even known to cause necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection causing cell deaths near wounds.

Symptoms include includes chills, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting. In severe cases, septicemia can also develop in immunocompromised people with liver disease, cancer, diabetes or HIV.

What causes flesh-eating bacteria infection?

Vibrio vulnificus is a species of rod-shaped bacteria found in marine environments like estuaries, brackish ponds or coastal areas. This bacteria is related to the species of bacteria causing Cholera. This rare flesh-eating bacteria is also a source of food-borne infections.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibrio vulnificus causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year.

Where are flesh-eating bacteria found?

Vibrio vulnificus is commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico but can also be found in Brackish water at other places. It can also spread from undercooked seafood, its juices, or its drippings.

New York’s governor Kathy Hochul said:

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

