Recalled Cantaloupe 2023 – Salmonella poisoning linked to cantaloupe; 100+ cases reported in 34 states

Over 100 people in 34 states in the USA have been affected by a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cantaloupes. However, it's not the only recall that has been issued this week - this latest outbreak is a cause for concern as it spreads across the nation, sparking fears of serious health risks among consumers.

The CDC has been keeping a close eye on this matter and reminding us that foodborne illnesses can be dangerous.

Recalled cantaloupes: Brands and products affected

many brands were recalled (Image via Unsplash/ Mitchell Griest)

According to reports, several brands of cantaloupes have been recalled following the outbreak, with Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms, CF Dallas LLC, Sofia Produce LLC, and Aldi being the affected brands.

Almost 5,000 cases of Pacific Trellis's "Malichita" brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled, while CF Dallas LLC has recalled their Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands of fresh-cut fruit packages.

Sofia Produce LLC, which is also known as Trufresh, has recalled all sizes of fresh cantaloupes with the "Malichita" label. Aldi has recalled their cantaloupes, cut cantaloupes, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging.

Avoid pre-cut fruits (Image via Unsplash/ NCI)

The affected states are as follows: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Recognizing the symptoms of salmonella infection

Salmonella outbreak 2023 (Image via Unsplash / Markus Winkler)

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. If left untreated, it can cause severe bowel infections that can lead to hospitalization and even death in some cases. The CDC advises anyone who has consumed cantaloupes that have been recalled due to the outbreak to seek medical attention immediately if they are experiencing any of these symptoms.

The recalled cantaloupe shows how important it is to keep our food safe. We need to handle our food right, pack it tight, and store it safely. It's on all of us to stay alert and check the CDC's website for any food recalls. If something's been recalled, avoid eating it if you can. Wash the fresh produce and store it right to keep it clean and reduce the chance of it getting spoiled or infected.

Cantaloupes might seem harmless, but if they have been contaminated with salmonella, they can make you really sick. The CDC and FDA recommend avoiding recalled cantaloupes because of the outbreak.

If you bought cantaloupes recently, check the labels and serial numbers to make sure they're not part of the recall. If you're unsure, it's best to throw them away and contact the store where you bought them for more info.

In conclusion, the recalled cantaloupe is a serious matter due to the Salmonella outbreak. It highlights the significance of handling food properly, prioritizing safety, and being aware. It's crucial to remain vigilant to ensure public safety and minimize the chances of foodborne illness.

If you have any concerns or questions about this outbreak, reach out to your local health department or healthcare provider for more information.