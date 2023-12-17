Reports Reveal the Development of a Ground-Breaking Breast Cancer Vaccine

A new breast cancer vaccine has shown promising potential to save the lives of millions of people around the globe who are grappling with breast cancer, a condition that is widely feared and destructive. Each year, there are 2.3 million new cases of this type of cancer. This makes breast cancer the second-leading cause of death among women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Even though treatment methods have improved drastically, breast cancer survivors still fear metastasis or recurrence. However, the fight against breast cancer has brought hope anew with some positive developments.

Tackling triple-negative breast cancer, the deadliest and most aggressive type of the illness, a ground-breaking vaccine developed in San Jose, California, by Anixa Biosciences, after decades of study at the Cleveland Clinic is igniting hope.

Breast Cancer Vaccine Shows Positive Results

Cancer that begins in the breast tissue is known as breast cancer. It occurs when breast cells alter and proliferate uncontrollably. Usually, the cells grow into a tumor.

The growth and spread of various forms of breast cancer vary. Some develop and spread quickly, while others take years to expand past your breast.

The most invasive and deadly type of breast cancer, triple-negative, is the focus of the yet-unnamed vaccine, and according to Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa CEO:

"This vaccine could potentially eliminate breast cancer"

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a California-based company producing the vaccine, reports that the Phase 1 trial consisted of 16 women who were vaccinated three times every two weeks.

The reports revealed that none of the 16 women faced any side effects similar to those of other vaccines, like muscle soreness, fatigue, fever, and nausea.

Dr. Amit Kumar, who is the chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, further stated:

"The data from our Phase 1 trial to date has exceeded our expectations, and we are pleased with our progress. This vaccine is designed to direct the immune system to destroy TNBC cancer cells through a mechanism that has never previously been utilized for cancer vaccine development"

This breast cancer vaccine aims to prevent or treat recurring breast cancer. Like flu shots, which build immunity against influenza, these vaccinations prime the immune system to eliminate cancerous cells.

For breast cancer survivors, this vaccine could stop recurrence. For those previously unaffected, it may precede initial development.

Phase 2 trials are slated for 2024 with high hopes. Positive results could alleviate fears and prove life-changing for women worldwide.

How Does It Work?

Breast cancer vaccines try to prevent or treat breast cancer from coming back. They work by teaching the immune system to fight cancer cells, like how a flu shot teaches the body to resist the flu virus.

Though seemingly straightforward, developing a breast cancer vaccine poses difficulties.

"All of the cells that become cancerous in your body came from normal, healthy cells," Kumar said. "The difference is not big, so the immune system has a harder time recognizing a cancer cell and distinguishing it from a healthy cell."

If proven effective, the vaccine would train the immune system to halt early breast cancer growth.

Breast cancer can affect anybody, so it's important to be aware of all the changes that your body might be going through and undergo regular checkups. This breast cancer vaccine can be a life-changing invention that saves millions of women from cancer.