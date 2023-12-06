Research shows ChatGPT fails to satisfy 75% of medication-related queries

Are you using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT to answer questions about medications? If so, you might want to read on.

Research recently published by pharmacists at Long Island University reveals that an AI chatbot (called “ChatGPT”) fails to provide satisfactory responses to approximately three in four medication-related queries.

Research reveals ChatGPT’s inadequacy in medication-related queries

A recent study conducted by pharmacists at Long Island University gave ChatGPT the ultimate prescription test. Out of the 39 drug-related questions fired at this pop culture-savvy chatbot, a mere 10 of the responses were considered "satisfactory." The other 29 answers didn't quite hit the mark. They either danced around the question, gave inaccurate information, or were simply incomplete.

Let's not overlook the potentially harmful advice lurking in ChatGPT's database. The study highlighted a glaring case where AI chatbot was asked about a drug interaction between the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid and the blood-pressure lowering medication verapamil.

Since the chatbot's response claimed there were no reported interactions between these meds.

These drugs can actually interact, leading to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. With such crucial information missing, unsuspecting users might fall victim to preventable side effects.

Learning from AI chatbots mistakes

In ChatGPT's defense, OpenAI, the brains behind the bot, clarified that their models aren't specifically designed to provide medical advice. Fair enough, but maybe it's time for AI chatbot to raise its knowledge game when it comes to healthcare matters.

It's best if we consult real healthcare professionals for our medical queries, rather than putting our faith in the virtual world.

Now here's the kicker - the study found that out of the 39 responses from these AI chatbots, only eight included references for verification purposes. None of those references were real. It's a wise choice to double-check the information provided, especially when it concerns our well-being.

OpenAI's usage policies make it crystal clear that relying solely on their technology for medical information is a big no-no. They explicitly state that their models are not fine-tuned for diagnosis or treatment of serious medical conditions. It's time to put up the 'proceed with caution' sign and consult the professionals for all our medical needs.

Despite its medication mishap, AI chatbots has had its fair share of fame in other fields. In an obstetrics and gynecology exam, the chatbot outperformed human candidates, showcasing expertise and even excelling in areas like empathy.

In fact, it scored an impressive average on the specialist exam, while humans trailed slightly behind. However, let's not get too carried away with this success story.

When it comes to vital matters like our health, it's crucial to rely on experts and professionals for accurate information. ChatGPT's stumble in handling medication-related queries paints a cautionary picture, reminding us that the virtual world isn't always a substitute for real-life medical guidance.

Its best to turn into the trusted healthcare professionals and keep these AI chatbots pop culture skills for the lighter conversations.