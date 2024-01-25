Robitussin Cough Syrups Recalled: Reason, Full List of Affected Products, and More

Haleon, a leading manufacturer of healthcare products, has issued a recall for Robitussin cough syrup across the nation, due to potential microbial contamination. These microbes could potentially cause severe or even life-threatening infections, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems.

Robitussin cough syrups recalled – here’s what you need to know

Robitussin cough syrup is a household name when it comes to relieving symptoms of common respiratory ailments like cold, flu, or hay fever. But in an unexpected turn of events, Haleon announced that specific batches of the Robitussin cough syrup are facing recall due to potential microbial contamination.

What is microbial contamination?

Possibility of tiny microbial contamination (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

What it basically means is that there might be tiny living organisms in the syrup that shouldn't be there. These microorganisms could make people sick, especially those who have weakened immune systems.

List of products that you should watch out for

According to the information provided by the Food and Drug Administration, using the affected products can potentially lead to serious or life-threatening fungal infections. That's quite a big deal so it's no wonder Haleon is taking action right away to get the potentially contaminated bottles out of people's homes.

It's best to take precautions (Image via Unsplas/ Dhruv mehra)

Haleon was quick to clarify that the majority of people are unlikely to experience a severe health problem from this, but it is always best to take precautions.

Now, let's get into the details of the recall. If you have a bottle of Robitussin at home, check out the list below to see if it matches:

Product Name Lot Number Expiration Date Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult - 4oz T10810 31 Oct 2025 Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult - 8oz T08730 31 May 2025 T08731 31 May 2025 T08732 31 May 2025 T08733 31 May 2025 T10808 30 Sept 2025 Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult - 8oz T08740 30 Jun 2026 T08742 30 Jun 2026

Keep your eyes wide open and look for these numbers on your bottle. If you find a match, stop using it immediately. It's better to be safe than sorry.

If you catch yourself feeling unwell and you've been using any of these syrups, please go visit a doctor. Even if it's not life-threatening, a rush to the hospital is not a fun ride.

As of now, the company says they haven't heard of anyone getting sick from these infected Robitussin Cough Syrup bottles, but they're not taking any chances and want to recall them just in case. You can check out all the details on the FDA's website, or reach out to Haleon's customer relations team with questions or worries.